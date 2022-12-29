Frances Caroline Garcia watches the Slam title after Christmas on a plane





French United Cup teammates Caroline Garcia and Alize Cornet spent Christmas at 39,000 feet in their rush to get to Perth for the start of the ATP-WTA United Cup on Thursday. The pair made sure they arrived in Western Australia in time for the kick-off of the inaugural mixed team event, with French facing Argentina in their opening match as they warm up for the Australian Open in January. I had to leave France very early, 36th-ranked Cornet, who considered wrapping up her career last season but opted against it, told reporters. I spent Christmas on the plane with Caroline. World number four Garcia, who won the WTA Finals in Texas last month after breaking into the US Open semifinals, is entering a top-10 season for the second time in her career. She has fond memories of the Perth venue, where she was part of the 2019 Fed Cup title winning squad that defeated Australia in the final. Winning the Fed Cup (over Australia) was a crazy emotion, she said. I’m looking forward to playing here again for France, I’m glad the new season is starting. She added: last season was good, but to feel comfortable you have to get into a match rhythm. I’m happy the way things are going, but one day at a time. Garcia said reaching the last four at the US Open in September – losing to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in straight sets – was a career breakthrough. It gave me a lot of confidence that I didn’t have before. But the dream remains to win a Grand Slam. There are still a few steps to go, but maybe it’s possible now. Cornet said the Perth atmosphere brought back fond memories of when she won the mixed-team Hopman Cup for France in 2014. This field is a good luck charm and I hope it will be one for the team, we really hope to go far in the tournament, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/caroline-garcia-alize-cornet-eyeing-slam-title-after-christmas-on-a-plane-france-united-cup/article66313223.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos