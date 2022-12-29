Racers make MVC debut Friday at home





Women’s Basketball | 12/28/2022 3:15 PM Date Time): fri. 30 Dec. 2022 (6 p.m.)

Opponent: UIC

Location: Murray, Ky. (CFSB Center)

Audio: WNBS 97.9 FM (PxP: Jeremy Rose)

TV: ESPN3 (PxP: Todd Hamilton; Analyst: Burlin Brower)

Live Stats: GoRacers.com

Twitter in the game: @RacersWBB

MUR record (series): 7-2 (2 won)

UIC record (series): 8-5 (2 lost)

General (stripe): Murray leads 2-0 (1 win)

In Murray (Streak): Murray leads 1-0 (1

In Chicago (Streak): Murray leads 1-0 (1 win)

At neutral locations: —

Last 5 vs. UIC: 2-0 (WW—)

First meeting: W 77-73 (1/3/87 at UIC)

Last meeting: W 99-54 (17/12/87 at MUR)

Biggest MSU Win: 45 pts. (W 99-54, 12/17/87 at MUR)

Biggest MSU Loss: — (—)

Next game: January 1 vs. Valparaiso

Next home game: January 1 vs. Valparaiso The game The Murray State women’s basketball team will make its official Missouri Valley Conference debut Friday, when it hosts fellow MVC newcomer UIC at the CFSB Center. Friday at 6:00 PM. on game day. Series at a glance Friday marks the third all-time meeting between the Flames and Racers and the first in more than 35 years. Murray State won each of the two previous meetings, the first in Chicago in January 1987, then again in Murray the following December. Explore the flames Despite UIC going into Friday’s MVC opener with a two-game slip, UIC is currently 8-5 on the year. On their final appearance, the Flames led Southeast Missouri by as many as 11 in the first quarter, but couldn’t hold it up as they fell to the Redhawks, 56-55. Josie Filer currently leads the scoring for UIC with 1.28 points per game, while Ky Toney-Dempsey and Jaida McCloud follow with 10.9 and 10.0 respectively. Flier also leads UIC on the boards with 6.9 rebounds per game, while McCloud adds 5.9 and Dempsey-Toney chips with 5.0 UIC currently averages 60.2 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting with 33.0 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Flames’ opponents average 56.3 points per game on 39.7 percent shooting with 28.5 rebounds per game. A win would… A win on Friday would give the Racers their first-ever Missouri Valley conference victory and take their overall record in league openers to 20-26 and their record in Murray to 15-11. Warm up After shooting 51.9 percent from the floor, Murray State is now 4-0 on the season with a field goal percentage of at least 50.0 percent. Keep it under 60 The Racers limited Bellarmine to just 59 points in their final game, marking the seventh time this season they limited an opponent to less than 60 points. Murray State is 7-0 this season when holding opponents under 60, accounting for each of their seven wins. Unfair game Murray State currently ranks seventh in the nation for offenses per game with just 12.8. Conversely, the Racers rank 10th nationally in free throw percentage with 79.4 percent.

