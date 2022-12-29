Western Michigan sails to the Great Lakes Invitational men’s hockey title

Western Michigan defeated Ferris State 8-2 on Wednesday night to become champions of the 57th Great Lakes Invitational. Michigan Tech led Michigan State in a 3-2 overtime thriller to claim third place in the tournament.

A holiday hockey tradition in Michigan for decades, the GLI has annually showcased some of the best teams and players in the country, with some riveting action and bitter rivalries.

Here’s a quick guide to this year’s invitation:

The Great Lakes Invitational schedule

This season’s tournament marks the 17th time all four teams have come from Michigan. Michigan Tech takes on Western Michigan in the first game before Michigan State takes on Ferris State in the nightcap at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. afternoon.

LATEST RANKING: Click or tap here for the latest USCHO poll

Below are the results of this year’s GLI:

Wednesday December 28:

Tuesday December 27:

A summary of last year’s GLI

After COVID-19 canceled the tournament in 2020, it also forced the four teams to play a showcase event last season without a winner being crowned. Michigan skated to a scoreless tie on home ice with Michigan Tech, the first between the two programs since 1954. Michigan State fell 3–1 at home to West Michigan, before beating MTU 3–2 in overtime, at home as well.

SCOREBOARD: Click or tap here for the latest Division I men’s hockey scores

The game between WMU and Michigan was canceled due to COVID-19 and scheduling concerns.

Scouting of this year’s teams

michigan state

The Spartans were one of the biggest surprises in college hockey this season. Picked to finish last in the pre-season Big Ten poll, MSU (12-7-1, 6-5-1 Big Ten) has risen through the first half of the season, climbing to No. 11 in the USCHO poll and placed third in the conference standings.

They are 5-6-1 against teams currently in the top-20, but can boast wins against Penn State and UMass Lowell, as well as sweeping Ohio State. MSU is 3-3-0 in their last three series, sweeping Miami (Ohio), being swept by Minnesota and splitting with Michigan.

Michigan State averages 3.2 goals per game while conceding 2.6. On special teams, the Spartans are in the top-10 nationally with an 84.7 percent penalty kill rate, and their power play scores on 20.3 percent of odds.

HOBEY BAKER: Click or tap here for the latest Hobey Baker Award watch list

Individually, a few freshmen have stepped forward to lead MSU. Daniel Russell has 19 points (6g, 13a) in 20 games and Karson Dorwart (18 points) is tied with senior forward Jagger Joshua for the team lead in goals with seven. In goal, graduate transfer Dylan St. Cyr has continued his strong form from his days at Quinnipiac, posting a .925 save percentage, a 2.43 goals-against average (GAA) and two shutouts to go along with his record of 11 -7-1 .

Michigan Tech

The hosts of the GLI, the Huskies, are 17th in the polls. MTU (11-5-3, 7-4-3 CCHA) enters the tournament after going 3-2-1 in their last three series. Tech went 1-0-1 with Minnesota State before splitting with Northern Michigan and Lake Superior State.

Of the teams in this year’s Invitational, the Huskies have gone alone against Ferris State, losing 2-1 in their season opener.

The Huskies rank fifth nationally in goals against per game (2.1) and penalty kill ranks eighth (85.1 percent). Offensively, MTU scores 3.0 goals per game and scores with a 16.4 percent man advantage.

WORLD JUNIORS: Any men’s college hockey player competing in the 2023 World Junior Championships

Junior forward Ryan Moseley scores exactly one point per game pace with 19 points (9g, 10a). Behind him is freshman forward Kyle Kukkonen with 14 points (7g, 7a). Between the pipes, Blake Pitela was strong for Tech. On the season, the senior netminder has a .928 save percentage, a 1.98 GAA, four shutouts on top of his 10-5-2 record.

Western Michigan

Looking at West Michigan, they rank #18 in the USCHO poll. The Broncos (10-9-1, 4-5-1 NCHC) faced a tough schedule in a strong conference and have hit a bit of a low in recent weeks.

However, they have gone 1-3-1 in their last five games, winning against Northeastern at the Music City Hockey Classic to close out November before being swept by Omaha and going winless against North Dakota. Like MTU, the Broncos faced Ferris State earlier in the season and won 6-4.

Western Michigan’s 3.9 goals per game ranks fifth in the nation, but they also average 3.0. The power play works at 25.6 percent, which ranks 11th in Division I, but the penalty kill has the sixth lowest percentage at 75.3 percent.

Freshman forward Ryan McAllister leads the power offense and sits atop the nation with 33 points (10g, 23a) in 20 games. Senior forward Jason Polin is behind him with 24 points, including 13 goals for the most on the team. Junior goalkeeper Cameron Rowe has had the most workload. In 19 appearances, he has a .886 save percentage, a 2.91 GAA and one shutout with a 9-8-1 marker.

Ferry state

The Bulldogs (8-8-1, 6-5-1 CCHA) look to finish a strong month of December, going 4-2-0 with a win over Minnesota State and splitting with Northern Michigan and St. Thomas (Minn .)

Ferris State enters the GLI as the only team not currently in the top-20, but they’ve been getting votes for a few weeks until the most recent poll. A strong showing against this week’s ranked opponents could go a long way toward boosting their position in the polls.

Ferris scores 2.7 goals per game but allows 3.1. On special teams, the penalty kill works at 79.2 percent, and the power play converts at 16.3 percent of its chances.

BEANPOT: What you need to know for the 2023 tournament

Junior forward Stepan Pokorny (6g, 6a) and sophomore forward Bradley Marek (5g, 7a) lead the way with 12 points each in 17 games. In the fold, sophomore goaltender Noah Giesbrecht and junior Logan Stein have split the workload fairly evenly over the season. Giesbrecht has a .914 save percentage, a 2.67 GAA and a 5-4-0 record in 14 appearances (10 starts). As for Stein, in 11 appearances (eight starts), he has a .905 save percentage, a 3.24 GAA and a 3-4-2 record.

GLI history of all times

With the tournament being held in Grand Rapids this year, it marks the second time in history that the GLI will not be played in Detroit after the participating schools hosted each other last season.

It started at Detroit’s Olympia Stadium before moving to the Joe Louis Arena, where it was held until the Joe closed in 2018. From 2017-19 it was played at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. In 2013, the Invitational was held outdoors at Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers, where Michigan beat Michigan Tech 1-0 in overtime.

The University of Toronto won Michigan Tech’s first-ever Great Lakes Invitational in what is the Varsity Blues’ only appearance in the tournament. Michigan has the most titles with 17, while Michigan State follows with 12. MTU ranks third all-time with 11 GLI championships.

HISTORY:Every Division I men’s hockey champion since 1948

Western Michigan has competed five times and won three, while Ferris State finished fourth in the tournament both times.

The Invitational has traditionally featured Michigan Tech, Michigan and Michigan State with a different fourth team each season. However, this will be the first season since 1973 that Michigan has not competed in the GLI. Michigan Tech has appeared in the event since its inception in 1965, while Michigan State has competed in it since 1979.

Here are the all-time results: