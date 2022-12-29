Rain updates, Melbourne weather, Alex Carey’s century

Australia are nine wickets away from an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, with the Proteas needing nothing less than a massive batting performance to avoid an innings defeat at Melbourne.

Alex Carey was the hero for Australia on day three at the MCG, scoring a first Test century before the hosts declared 8-575 on Wednesday afternoon.

South Africa ran into trouble early on at 1-15 with their captain back in the sheds before rain forced a premature end to proceedings.

The start of day three was delayed 15 minutes due to rain, but once the weather improved Travis Head brought up an 11th Test fifty before South African pacer Anrich Nortje knocked him down for 51 the following delivery.

David Warner, who retired on Tuesday hurt after hitting a career-defining double century, received a thunderous round of applause from the MCG crowd as he walked out to continue his marathon run.

But the southpaw sheepishly returned to the sheds the next ball after Nortje bowled it with a low full pitch that bounced off his pads onto the stumps.

Australian captain Pat Cummins survived the hat-trick but was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada for 4 the next over after a DRS review showed a faint buzz as the Kookaburra passed his bat.

The hosts had lost 3–5 in six deliveries, a dramatic passage of play as day two was dominated by the bat.

Nathan Lyon provided an entertaining cameo with the bat before taking off for 25, bringing the injured Cameron Green into the fold.

Despite breaking a finger the night before, Green combined with Carey for a 117-run partnership to send Australia’s lead past 350.

While Green carefully poked and defended on one side, Carey on the other accelerated and whipped the tired Proteas pace attack to all corners of the iconic venue.

The South Australian reached his maiden Test century with a cutting blow through the covers, becoming the seventh Australian men’s wicket-keeper to achieve the feat.

It was nice to be able to consolidate from our start yesterday, Carey told reporters at stumps.

These are really special, it’s obviously a big moment. But it’s also great to help the Australian cricket team take a strong footing. That’s what we play for, to win games.

You dream of it, you work hard every day to perform as well as possible.

I am extremely proud. It’s been a bumpy journey, but I never gave up hope of playing sports at the highest level.

Carey took off for 111 soon after, misjudging a bouncer from Marco Jansen and fumbled the ball in the air for a comfortable catch.

Not long after Mitchell Starc joined Green in the centre, the Western Australian brought up his sixth Test fifty with an extravagant stroke over the point.

Cummins eventually declared the innings over after Starc, who also suffered a finger injury, was hit right in the helmet by a Jansen bouncer.

South Africa were tasked with scoring at least 386 to bat Australia again, and their second innings couldn’t have started worse.

In view of his third throw of the day, Proteas captain Dean Elgar gloved a Cummins throw down the leg side, while Carey took a smart catch low to the right.

It was a devastating discharge for Elgar, who had just spent 145 overs in the field watching Australia’s batters destroy his bowlers.

Starc bowled the new ball from the other side, sporadically wiping blood from his injured finger on his pants.

“I’m really excited by the way Starcy is bowling that finger,” said Carey.

He came in around the mid 140’s and waved it, so maybe it’s a good thing he has a cut on his finger.

I’m pretty sure certain injuries have to be in splints or whatever. I’m not sure about his too much, but the way he bowls, I’m not too worried about this game.

The Proteas faltered at 1-15 after seven overs when rain intervened. The second test will resume at 10am AEDT on Thursday morning.

Australian XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

