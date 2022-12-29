After retiring at 25, Ashleigh Barty is comfortable with a life outside of tennis

A multi-sport talent, Barty has ruled out becoming a professional golfer or returning to professional cricket, which she played briefly when she took her first indefinite break from tennis at the age of 17, due to the mental strain and loneliness of playing life on tour. She returned to the game 17 months later in 2016 with a new coach, Craig Tyzzer, and went on to win three major singles titles, including Wimbledon in 2021. She spent 121 weeks at No. 1.

She was firmly in first place when she retired, and although Iga Swiatek, an explosive talent from Poland, quickly took over at No. 1 and dominated the season, it was hard not to wonder how Barty’s presence would have changed the equation.

It was a bit strange, I think, said Barty. But I think that was probably the least important thing to me: where I was ranked. That was difficult for many people to understand.

How can I best summarize why she retired?

I have fulfilled my dreams, she said. Everyone has different dreams and different ways of defining success. But for me I knew I gave it all I could, and I was lucky enough to fulfill my ultimate childhood dream, and now it was time for me to discover what else was out there and not, I think, in some to be greedy. of continuing to play tennis, because that was expected of me, and then you blink and maybe the other things have passed you by.

After his retirement, Barty worked on a series of children’s books and her autobiography, My Dream Time, which has been published in Australia and will be released in the United States on January 10.