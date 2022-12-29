Sports
After retiring at 25, Ashleigh Barty is comfortable with a life outside of tennis
The sports section of the New York Times does revisiting the topics of some compelling articles from the past year or so. In March, the tennis star Ashleigh Barty retired from the sport, less than two months after winning the Australian Open. Here’s an update.
As the best tennis players reunite in Melbourne, Australia, in January for the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, reigning women’s champion Ashleigh Barty will be with them again, but not to defend her title.
In one of the sport’s most surprising developments in 2022, Barty retired in March at the age of 25, topping the women’s rankings and topping her sun-kissed part of the world after becoming the first Australian in 44 years to win the Australian award . Open singles title.
Her early departure from the tour was all the more striking in a season that saw Roger Federer retire at age 41 and Serena Williams, also now 41, playing what could be her last tournament at the US Open.
The leading players of the 21st century have set new standards for enduring excellence and remain in the game well beyond the ages when previous champions let loose. Barty bucked the trend.
Still regret nine months later?
To be honest, I think what surprised me the most is how comfortable I felt, Barty said by phone from Brisbane, Australia, last week. I think there was probably a normal fear or uncertainty in not knowing what my life would be like after tennis after being so focused.
Barty had grown accustomed to the highly structured life of the tennis circuit.
I was a little unsure how I would handle that because I’m someone who likes to be organized, she said. There was probably a bit of fear in that, but overall that wasn’t a problem, not a concern or a concern. What was most surprising, in a good way, is that I kind of moved into this life that’s just like everyone else pretty seamlessly, which is pretty much always what I wanted.
A self-proclaimed homemaker, Barty married her long-term partner, Garry Kissick, in July, and she’s spent a lot of time with friends and family since her retirement. But her life is still not quite like everyone else’s.
She earned nearly $24 million in prize money and millions more in endorsements and has been able to pay off the mortgage on her parents’ home to express her gratitude for the sacrifices they made to help her become a tennis champion. After his retirement, Barty, an excellent recreational golfer, was invited to play a round at the Old Course in St. Andrews, and she extended her stay there to follow her compatriot Cameron Smith as he won the British Open.
A multi-sport talent, Barty has ruled out becoming a professional golfer or returning to professional cricket, which she played briefly when she took her first indefinite break from tennis at the age of 17, due to the mental strain and loneliness of playing life on tour. She returned to the game 17 months later in 2016 with a new coach, Craig Tyzzer, and went on to win three major singles titles, including Wimbledon in 2021. She spent 121 weeks at No. 1.
She was firmly in first place when she retired, and although Iga Swiatek, an explosive talent from Poland, quickly took over at No. 1 and dominated the season, it was hard not to wonder how Barty’s presence would have changed the equation.
It was a bit strange, I think, said Barty. But I think that was probably the least important thing to me: where I was ranked. That was difficult for many people to understand.
How can I best summarize why she retired?
I have fulfilled my dreams, she said. Everyone has different dreams and different ways of defining success. But for me I knew I gave it all I could, and I was lucky enough to fulfill my ultimate childhood dream, and now it was time for me to discover what else was out there and not, I think, in some to be greedy. of continuing to play tennis, because that was expected of me, and then you blink and maybe the other things have passed you by.
After his retirement, Barty worked on a series of children’s books and her autobiography, My Dream Time, which has been published in Australia and will be released in the United States on January 10.
She said the process of writing her memoir was therapeutic.
A way to close a chapter on some really tough moments and then revisit and relive some of the most amazing moments, she said. So in that sense it was definitely a big year. A lot was happening off the pitch, and I’m pretty tired now at the end of the year, and it’s scary to think that normally I’d be in the middle of a tennis pre-season preparing for an Australian summer that’s just around the corner stands.
Instead, Barty will spend the holidays with her family and then perform for her sponsors at the Australian Open, which begins on January 16.
She is preparing to establish her own foundation in 2023 with a focus on helping Australian youth and an emphasis on sport and education. She has also announced plans to join Tyzzer and Jason Stoltenberg, another of her former coaches, to start an elite tennis academy in Australia. She is eager to mentor teenagers in particular, but not to coach on tour.
Tennis has no shortage of comebacks: Margaret Court, Bjorn Borg, Kim Clijsters and Justine Henin all returned to the tour after early retirement, and Court and Clijsters returned and won majors. But even though Barty will retire at 25, she has plenty of years to reconsider, but it seems unlikely she will, even after her comment in March that the door to a comeback is closed, but not with a padlock.
The more time I’ve had this year to reflect and absorb, I don’t think it’s ever in the sense of participating professionally again, she said. But I will never be uninvolved in the sport. So I think that’s where I’ll always get my tennis fix, that taste of the sport that has given me so much.
|
