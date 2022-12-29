How lame Nick Kyrgios could learn from the Australian cricket team





Nick Kyrgios could learn a thing or two from the Australian cricket team. Image: Getty OPINION Nick Kyrgios doesn’t seem like the type to watch cricket, but someone from his big entourage should catch the highlights of Australia’s performance in the Boxing Day Test and show them to him. Don’t worry so much about the runs, wicket and catches, just focus on the moments of bravery, team spirit and camaraderie. Show Kyrgios how Marnus Labuschagne selflessly charged in the dangerous direction and after one terrible confusion with David Warner. Labuschagne could have easily turned his back on Warner and dropped anchor instead of launching a suicide mission that prematurely ended his innings on a belt of a deck. NOT HAPPY: Alex de Minaur responds to Nick Kyrgios’ withdrawal HUGE CALL: Australia Open boss on Ash Barty and Nick Kyrgios While you’re at it, Kyrgios shows you how Warner started from there to revive his stalled career with a heroic double century in energy-guzzling heat. The opener’s body nearly fell silent, forcing him off the field as he sank over the boundary rope in tears and complete exhaustion. Now fast forward and a quick look at South Africa Anrich Nortje sandwich Cameron Green’s index finger against the handle of his bat, leaving the joint a bloody mess and causing a fracture that will now force the tall all-rounder out of the game for up to two months. But that didn’t mean Green was about to leave. Not really. He had the injury pricked and went back on day three to help Alex Carey in his bid for a first Test century. As the wicket-keeper reached three figures, Green raised his arms in a display of pure joy and emotion at what Carey had just accomplished. Do you see that, Nick? A player who enjoys the success of a teammate. Who would have thought that? Let the tape roll to where the wickets start to fall and Green is out of partners. That’s when Mitchell Starc, ignoring the pain of his own damaged finger, bravely got to work. He stayed close to ensure Green passed his half-century and later opened the bowling despite obvious pain, wiping blood from a wound on his trousers before steaming in. Story continues Cameron Green was overjoyed for Alex Carey after his team-mate scored his maiden Test century. (Photo by Darrian Traynor – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images) Why didn’t Nick Kyrgios speak to the media? Around the same time, embarrassed tennis officials informed the media Kyrgios had withdrawn from the United Cup team event in Sydney with an ankle injury. The call was made just 10 minutes before he was due to give a press conference, forcing Australian teammates Sam Stosur and Alex de Minaur to explain his absence, even though they themselves had only just been informed. Not that Kyrgios seemed to care. The 27-year-old posted a video from Darling Harbor with a “beautiful day” message accompanied by a smiling “oops” emoji behind your hand. Kyrgios’ injury may be real, but why don’t you stand in front of the press to explain your absence and support your teammates? Not for the first time he made it all about himself. click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and latest stories from Australia and around the world.

