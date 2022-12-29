United Cup: What is the new tennis tournament, who is playing and how does it work?





Sign up for our free sports newsletter for all the latest on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up for our free sports email for the latest news The 2023 tennis season kicks off with a brand new tournament as Australia hosts the inaugural United Cup. A total of 18 countries will compete for the trophy, with players from both the ATP and WTA participating in teams. The list includes some of the biggest names in the game, with the United Cup serving as a warm-up for many before the Australian Open – the first Grand Slam event of the year. Men’s world No. 2 Rafael Nadal and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas will both perform, while of the women’s rankings, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek will compete for Poland and No. 3 Jessica Pegula for Team USA. A total prize pool of US$15 million (12.5 million) will be offered, split equally between ATP and WTA players. The individuals will earn different amounts based on participation, team victories and prize money. Ranking points are also offered, making the United Cup a key early season event on the season calendar. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest tennis tournament. What is the United Cup? The United Cup is a mixed team competition in which 18 countries will play in three cities, this year Perth, Brisbane and Sydney. The former has indoor hard courts, while Brisbane and Sydney have outdoor hard courts. The same balls are used as for the Australian Open. When will it be played? The tournament kicks off on Thursday, December 29 and runs through January 3 in the group stage, with the City Finals on January 4, the semi-finals on January 6 and 7, and the first-ever United Cup Final itself on Sunday, January 8. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6992%"/> (Getty Images) What is the format? Each of the three cities will receive two groups, making six in total. There are three countries in each group. The group stage features two ATP and two WTA singles matches, plus one mixed doubles match between each country. If the aggregate score is 2-2 after the singles matches, the mixed doubles result determines the winner. After the round robin, the two countries that top each group in each city will advance to the city final. Then the three winners of those matches – one each from Sydney, Perth and Brisbane – will advance to the Final Four, along with the loser of the City Finals with the best record of their three matches. The Final Four, of course, includes the semi-finals and then the final, which will be played at the Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre. Is Britain participating? Yes! The British team is in Group D along with hosts Australia and Spain. The players involved are (from ATP) Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jan Choinski, Jonny OMara and (from WTA) Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Ranah Stoiber and Ella McDonald. Team GB’s first match is against Australia on December 29, with Norrie facing Alex de Minaur and Swan facing Zoe Hives. The next day, Dart plays Ajla Tomljanovic while Evans plays Jason Kubler. The participants in the mixed doubles have not yet been announced. Great Britain will play Spain on December 31 and January 1, culminating in Norrie against Nadal. Which teams and players are participating? < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:69.4336%"/> (Getty Images) group A Greece: (ATP) S Tsitsipas, M Pervolarakis, S Sakellardidis, P Tsitsipas. (WTA) M Sakkari, D Papamichail, V Grammatikopoulou, S Sakellaridi. Belgium: (ATP) D Goffin, Z Bergs, K Coppejans, M Geerts. (WTA) E Mertens, A Van Uytvanck, M Kempen, K Flipkens. Bulgaria: (ATP) G Dimitrov, D Kuzmanov, A Andreev, A Lazarov. (WTA) F Tomova, I Shinikova, G Topalova. Group B Poland: (ATP) H Hurkacz, D Michalski, K Zuk, L Kubot. (WTA) I Swiatek, M Linette, W Falkowska, A Rosolska. Switzerland: (ATP) Wawrinka S, Huesler MA, Stricker D, Ritschard A. (WTA) B Bencic, J Teichmann, Y In-Albon, J Zuger. Kazakhstan: (ATP) A Bublik, T Skatov, D Yevseyev, G Lomakin. (WTA) Y Putintseva, Z Kulambaveva, G Ainitdinova. Group C USA: (ATP) T Fritz, F Tiafoe, D Kudla, H Reese. (WTA) J Pegula, M Keys, A Parks, D Krawczyk. Germany: (ATP) A Zverev, O Otte, D Altmaier, F Fallert. (WTA) L Siegemund, J Niemeier, AL Friedsam, J Lohoff. Czech Republic: (ATP) J Lehecka, T Machac, D Svrcina. (WTA) P Kvitova, M Bouzkova, J Maleckova. Group D Spain: (ATP) R Nadal, P Carreno Busta, A Ramos-Vinolas, D Vega Hernandez. (WTA) P Badosa, N Parrizas Diaz, J Bouzas Maneiro. Australia: (ATP) A De Minaur, J Kubler, J Peers. (WTA) A Tomljanovic, Z Hives, M Inglis, S Stosur. Great Britain: (ATP) C Norrie, D Evans, J Choinski, J OMara. (WTA) H Dart, K ​​Swan, R Stoiber, E McDonald. Group E Italy: (ATP) M Berrettini, L Musetti, A Vavassori, M Bortolotti. (WTA) M Trevisan, L Bronzetti, C Rosatello. Brazil: (ATP) T Monteiro, F Meligeni Alves, M Pucinelli de Almeida, R Matos. (WTA) B Haddad Maia, L Pigossi, C Alves, L Stefani. Norway: (ATP) C Ruud, V Durasovic, A Petrovic. (WTA) U Eikeri, M Helgo, L Haseth. Group F France: (ATP) A Rinderknech, A Mannarino, M Guinard, E Roger-Vasselin. (WTA) C Garcia, A Cornet, L Jeanjean, J Ponchet. Croatia: (ATP) B Coric, B Gojo, M Pecotic. (WTA) P Martic, D Vekic, T Wurth, P Marcinko. Argentina: (ATP) F Cerundolo, F Coria, TM Etcheverry. (WTA) N Podoroska, M Carle, P Ormaechea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/tennis/united-cup-players-format-teams-rules-b2252310.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos