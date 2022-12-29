Friars’ Second Half Rally falls short to DePaul, 78-69





Next game: at Creighton 4-1-2023 | 7:00 PM (ET) Jan 04 (Wed) / 7:00 PM (ET) Bee Creighton CHICAGO, sick. The Providence College women’s basketball team fell to BIG EAST foe DePaul on December 28 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, 78-69. Trailing by a whopping 24 points in the first half, the Friars staged an impressive comeback in the second half to come within three twice during the fourth quarter. 1STQUARTER: The Friars opened the game with five straight runs.

DePaul used a 17-2 run to take a 17-7 lead.

Brynn Farrell converted a traditional PC three-point game with 3:27 on the clock (17-10).

DePaul went on an 8-0 spurt in the space of 1:13 to lead 15 (25-10).

The Blue Demons took a 30-15 lead going into the break. 2NDQUARTER: The Blue Demons defeated the Friars 16-9 in the second quarter and took a 46-24 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Farrell scored six of the Friars’ nine points in the frame, trailing Providence by 12 points in the first half.

Aneesah Morrow (17) and Rogers (16) combined for 33 of DePaul’s 46 points. 3RDQUARTER: Providence opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run (48-29).

The Friars cut the deficit to 15 by a score of 11-4 heading into media timeout at 4:45 (50-35).

Megan Huerter hit a three that came out of the timeout to make it 50-38.

It was the first of three triples for Huerter in the quarter as the sophomore guard moved into double digits for the first time in her career with 2:59 to play in the third.

Providence narrowed the deficit to 10 (56-46) on a left block layup at 2:39.

A coast-to-coast layup through Kylee Sheppard and a jumper in the paint Nariah Scott got the Friars within six (58-52) with 20 seconds left.

The Friars beat the Blue Demons 28-12 in the third frame.

Providence held the Blue Demons scoreless in the final 2:04 of the quarter. 4EQUARTER: Huerter led off the fourth quarter with her fifth triple of the game to bring PC within three, 58-55.

DePaul responded with five consecutive points and extended the series to 9-2 to regain a double-digit lead (67-57).

Janai Crooms scored back-to-back buckets and Olivia Olsen followed by a short jumper in the paint to make it a 67-63 game.

The Friars offense was quiet for over four minutes, and DePaul scored five consecutive points to extend to a 74–66 lead.

Farrell hit her fifth three of the game with 1:33 to play to stop the Friars’ drought and help the PC come back in five (74-69).

DePaul finished the game with four points from the free throw line for a 78–69 win. REMARKS: Farrell scored a career-high 21 points on 7-13 shooting from the field, including a 5-8 performance from outside the arc.

Huerter also set a career-high in scoring with 15 points on 5-9 shooting from three-point territory.

Olsen scored 11 points and added a team-best eight rebounds.

Kylee Sheppard added four points, six rebounds and a team-best seven assists, while Janai Crooms contributed six points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Morrow finished the night with 29 points and 18 rebounds for DePaul, while Rogers scored 24 points and provided five assists.

The Blue Demons were +10 in the scoring column from the free throw line. DePaul connected on 17-19 attempts from the charity streak, while Providence hit 7-11 foul shots in the game.

DePaul also benefited from a 24-10 scoring advantage in points on turnover.

Providence made a season-best 10 3-pointers in the game (10-22). NEXT ONE: The Friars return to action on Wednesday, January 4 against No. 21/21 Creighton. The game will be played at the DJ Sokol Arena in Omaha, Neb. and is expected to end at 7:00 PM (ET). – GO BROTHERS! –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://friars.com/news/2022/12/28/womens-basketball-friars-second-half-rally-falls-short-at-depaul-78-69.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos