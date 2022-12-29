Tennis in 2023: what can Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic & Emma Raducanu expect?

Rafael Nadal won two Grand Slams in 2022 despite various injuries – how will he fare in the new season?

The new tennis season starts this week with the first United Cup in Australia.

The mixed team event, which runs from December 29 to January 8, will bring together many of the world’s best players and provide a chance to gauge their form before the first Grand Slam of the year – the Australian Open – on January 16 starts.

Before the first pitch of the season is hit, we reflect on what might be the big tennis questions for 2023 and ask BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller for his verdict.

Will Nadal’s body hold up?

Rafael Nadal won two Grand Slam singles titles in 2022, bringing his tally to a men’s record 22 major singles trophies.

It was something of a resurgence for the 36-year-old — he hadn’t won back-to-back Grand Slams in 12 years — and his 14th French Open title came despite having “no feeling” in his left foot. multiple injections to numb chronic foot pain.

After the victory in Paris, he underwent nerve-racking treatment so that he could avoid further jabs and reached the semifinals of Wimbledon before withdrawing with an abdominal injury.

He cried in September playing alongside Roger Federer as the Swiss ended his career and while Nadal clearly wants to continue playing tennis at the highest level, it seems his body is becoming more and more reluctant and it may not be too long. before following his great rival into retirement.

Nadal will play at the United Cup, so we should get an early idea of ​​what his physical condition is like before he defends his Australian Open title.

Russell Fuller’s verdict: Not quite, I suspect, but Nadal proved last year that he can still win Grand Slams between rest periods. And he is a master at getting himself fit for the second week at Roland Garros.

How will Djokovic be received in Australia?

A year ago was Novak Djokovic deported from Australia before he could start defending his title after his visa was canceled in a row due to his Covid-19 vaccination status.

He was automatically banned for three years, but that has been reversed and the former world number one now returns to Melbourne in pursuit of a record-extending 10th title.

The saga dominated headlines leading up to last year, dividing public opinion, and it’s unclear what kind of reception the Serb will receive when he steps onto the track. Tournament director Craig Tiley said last month that he expected the public to be “fair.”

Russell Fuller’s verdict: My hunch is pretty good. I’m sure there will be some anger on the radio phones when he gets to the country, and a few larrikins in the stands come the Australian Open, but he’s a nine-time champion who can win over those fans.

Who could win a first Grand Slam in 2023?

Ons Jabeur starts the year as the leading player in the peloton chasing women’s number one Iga Swiatek, who has plenty of points and eight titles to defend after a stellar 2022

Three of the four major men’s titles were won by Nadal and Djokovic in 2022, continuing a pattern of recent years – the pair have won 15 of the past 18 Grand Slam titles.

But the past three editions of the US Open have been won by different players, with Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz winning their first Grand Slam titles in New York.

Nadal has questioned his fitness, Djokovic is short on match training after his vaccination status rules him out of several events in 2022 and Federer has retired, which could open the door for some new champions.

Denmark’s Holger Rune firmly entered the conversation by beating Djokovic from behind in the final of the prestigious Paris Masters final in November and the 19-year-old has set his sights on more.

“I know what I want,” he said. “I want to win Slams. I won an ATP 250, reached an ATP 500 final and won a Masters 1,000. It’s time for a Slam win.”

Norwegian 23-year-old Casper Ruud, runner-up at the 2022 French and US Opens, hopes to take it one step further, while Australian Nick Kyrgios, 27, aims to continue the momentum he has built with a Wimbledon final performance and a US Open quarterfinal.

Among the women, Ons Jabeur from Tunisia will be keen on one of the major prizes after reaching back-to-back finals in last season’s last two Grand Slams.

Russell Fuller’s verdict: Our Jabeur and Casper Ruud now have Grand Slam finals experience and a very high ranking and I don’t see any reason why they can’t take the final step. And, more speculatively, could China’s Zheng Qinwen or even 17-year-old Czech Linda Fruhvirtova go the distance?

Will Wimbledon let Russians in?

Wimbledon Organizers were fined for their decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s Grand Slam on grass due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The end of the war is not yet in sight, so Wimbledon will likely have to make a sensitive decision in the coming months on whether or not to continue banning the players.

The men’s ATP Tour and women’s WTA Tour have also stripped Wimbledon of ranking points in response to the ban and while players were still drawn to the event last year, it could become less attractive to them if there are no points again.

Russell Fuller’s verdict: The All England Club will do everything they can to avoid a repeat of last year and bring the championships back to full strength. But it will still be very difficult for them to ignore any strong government order (whether public or not) to ban Russian players.

Will Raducanu find any consistency?

Emma Raducanu often had the trainer in matches last season with blisters, a wrist problem and a back injury, among other things

Emma Raducanu’s first full year on the tour was regularly interrupted by injuries and coaching changes, with the 20-year-old Briton unable to build on her stunning 2021 US Open success with more titles.

In an effort to make herself less prone to injury, she teamed up with physical trainer Jez Green, who played a key role in Andy Murray’s physical development early in his career.

“My biggest goal in 2023 is to be more injury free,” she told lifestyle magazine SheerLuxe earlier this month.

“This year my body has struggled with the demands of the tour, from no training or stamina to competing at the highest level.

“So I’ll work hard to keep my body in good shape and improve. If you want a ‘resolution,’ it’s probably consistency. Commit to the work, day in, day out.”

Russell Fuller’s verdict: The omens are more encouraging. Despite the wrist injury she sustained in pre-season, Raducanu has had a much better training block. She avoided Covid this year and looks set to share Jez Green with Dominic Thiem on tour next year.

How far can Draper go?

This year marked a breakout season for 21-year-old Briton Jack Draper, who rose from 265 to a career-high world No. 41 at the start of the year.

He reached the Eastbourne semifinal and an ATP 1,000 quarterfinal in Canada, as well as the Next Gen Finals, which are for the top players on the Tour aged 21 and under.

Wins against top-10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime, as well as former world number three Dominic Thiem, showed he can compete at the highest level and make him one to watch in 2023.

Russell Fuller’s verdict: Finishing the year in the top 20 would be fantastic, and not unbelievable. He starts the year at 42 – trying to halve your ranking in a season is always a good target for aspiring young players.

Will Serena Williams make a comeback?

It’s not completely impossible.

Since a farewell ceremony at the US Open in September following the 41-year-old’s announcement that she was “evolving away” from tennis, the 23-time US Grand Slam singles champion has insisted she is “not retired”.

And last month, she posted a photo of a plastic-wrapped tennis racket with the words “I’m a little bored.”

Surely she couldn’t?

Russell Fuller’s verdict: No. But I’m sure she’ll think about it in the spring as Wimbledon and the US Open quickly approach.