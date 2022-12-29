Odusanya, Akanbi cruise at Molade Okoya-Thomas tennis championships | The Guardian Nigeria News

As para event is central today

Bose Odusanya and Rilwan Akanbi reached the women’s and men’s quarterfinals of the ongoing Molade Okoya-Thomas Table Tennis Championships at Teslim Balogun Stadium yesterday.

Among the hundreds of players, competing in both the women’s and men’s categories, the boys were literally separated from the men as defending champions, Odusanya and Akanbi, easily reached the quarter-finals of the singles.

Speaking about her form and what her fans can expect, Odusanya, who is the most successful player in the league and has won more than any other player in the history of the league, said she hopes to continue her reign in the female category. extend by also winning edition of this year.

I am competing in this year’s championship to keep my title. However, I know that it will not be an easy task due to the growing number of good players in Lagos State. I’m sure the title will not escape me this year, she said.

Meanwhile, today begins the men’s and women’s singles in class 1-5 and class 6-10 para event in the oldest competition held in Africa.

Organized by the Lagos State Table Tennis Association, the championship is done in conjunction with the Lagos State Sports Commission.

The competition ends tomorrow with the finals to be decided in the men’s and women’s singles categories in the stadium’s Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall.