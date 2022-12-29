Sports
Bites From The Bay: The Latest From Tampa
Football
Joel Coleman, senior writer
Mississippi State senior writer Joel Coleman brings you the latest updates as MSU prepares for the upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl.
TAMPA, Fla. On Monday, January 2, No. 22 Mississippi State will conclude its football season with the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois. However, a lot happens before the Bulldogs and Fighting Illini kick off.
Keep it here over the next few days for the latest updates from Tampa. Updates are placed in reverse chronological order so that the most recent information is listed first.
Bowling at the Bowl
When an afternoon of practice gets the competitive juices flowing, you carry it into the night.
On Wednesday night, right after removing their helmets, the Bulldogs took a trip to Splitsville to enjoy games, bowling and more. Look:
in Tampa #HailState pic.twitter.com/ZCdz2pfEwp
Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 29, 2022
Dawgs happy to be back on the field for first practice in Tampa
The calendar said Wednesday, but for the state of Mississippi, at least Wednesday was Sunday in terms of game prep.
Since the ReliaQuest Bowl is a Monday game instead of a Saturday, the Bulldogs have modified their typical run-up to game day, effectively making their first practice session at Tampa’s Jesuit High School on Wednesday a “Sunday” workout. . That meant a lighter, shorter afternoon than what MSU will experience in the next few days as things pick up. However, even without pads, the energy was evident.
It was also a good sign. Bowl games are often determined by which team is most excited to play. Well, that was one of the cornerstones of the former head coach Mike Leach‘s teachings, so it should come as no surprise that the Dawgs hit the ground running in Florida.
“It’s been tough, but I know Coach Leach would be proud to see the team rally,” receiver Austin Williams said after training. “I feel like we’re attacking it the right way and doing everything we can to prepare for the game and get out there and give our best.”
Line backer added Nathaniel Watson“Everyone was ready to get back on the field. When you have a death in the family, it’s good to be back on the field. To be back on the field and honor Coach Leach, that means a lot.”
Of course, no one should be surprised that the Bulldogs are locked up. New head coach Zak Arnett is very similar to its predecessor in its requirements. Arnett accepts nothing less than anything the Bulldogs have.
“Coach Arnett is doing a great job honoring Coach Leach’s legacy and all he brought with him and continuing the hard work, workers. [style of play we’re known for]’ Williams said. “It’s the same mentality. Coach Arnett is a great coach. We’re all excited. We are behind him and we are excited to see what he does.”
MSU will get back to it on Thursday. Or, in terms of Bulldog football preparation, “Tuesday”.
First day in Tampa #HailState X #FootballinParadise pic.twitter.com/smoRlgIpiu
Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 29, 2022
Dear Ol’ State Podcast: A Look at Practice No. 1 in Tampa
Senior writer Joel Coleman and deputy director of communications Logan Lowery provide a glimpse of State’s first practice in Tampa, providing commentary from Emmanuel Forbes, Austin Williams and Nathaniel Watson.
CLICK HERE to listen to the show, or watch it on Apple podcastsorSpotify.
The adventure begins
Every journey starts somewhere. Mississippi State’s journey to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida began around noon on Tuesday.
The Dawgs landed in Tampa late in the afternoon preparing the bowl for retrieval about 24 hours later.
Dawgs in Tampa #HailState X #FootballinParadise pic.twitter.com/i69ntqjKMC
Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 28, 2022
_______________________________________________________
|
Sources
2/ https://hailstate.com/news/2022/12/28/football-bites-from-the-bay-the-latest-from-tampa-coleman.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bites From The Bay: The Latest From Tampa
- Sleep problems: 10 reasons why you can’t sleep
- Rashmika Mandanna trolled again – says Bollywood is better
- A 3.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Te Aroha, felt across the Bay of Plenty
- Twitter is back online after a global outage for thousands
- January 6 committee withdraws subpoena against Trump
- Tweet by Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister Modi’s mother is hospitalized
- US imposes Covid testing requirements on travelers from China
- Family files missing persons report for Theophilus LondonExBulletin
- I’m a fit gym girl – I had a dress code at the gym because my sports bra was too revealing but I don’t care
- What is the onset of menopause at age 20? – BBC News
- Odusanya, Akanbi cruise at Molade Okoya-Thomas tennis championships | The Guardian Nigeria News