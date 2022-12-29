Bites From The Bay: The Latest From Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. On Monday, January 2, No. 22 Mississippi State will conclude its football season with the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois. However, a lot happens before the Bulldogs and Fighting Illini kick off.

Keep it here over the next few days for the latest updates from Tampa. Updates are placed in reverse chronological order so that the most recent information is listed first.

Bowling at the Bowl

When an afternoon of practice gets the competitive juices flowing, you carry it into the night.

On Wednesday night, right after removing their helmets, the Bulldogs took a trip to Splitsville to enjoy games, bowling and more. Look:

Dawgs happy to be back on the field for first practice in Tampa

The calendar said Wednesday, but for the state of Mississippi, at least Wednesday was Sunday in terms of game prep.

Since the ReliaQuest Bowl is a Monday game instead of a Saturday, the Bulldogs have modified their typical run-up to game day, effectively making their first practice session at Tampa’s Jesuit High School on Wednesday a “Sunday” workout. . That meant a lighter, shorter afternoon than what MSU will experience in the next few days as things pick up. However, even without pads, the energy was evident.

It was also a good sign. Bowl games are often determined by which team is most excited to play. Well, that was one of the cornerstones of the former head coach Mike Leach ‘s teachings, so it should come as no surprise that the Dawgs hit the ground running in Florida.

“It’s been tough, but I know Coach Leach would be proud to see the team rally,” receiver Austin Williams said after training. “I feel like we’re attacking it the right way and doing everything we can to prepare for the game and get out there and give our best.”

Line backer added Nathaniel Watson “Everyone was ready to get back on the field. When you have a death in the family, it’s good to be back on the field. To be back on the field and honor Coach Leach, that means a lot.”

Of course, no one should be surprised that the Bulldogs are locked up. New head coach Zak Arnett is very similar to its predecessor in its requirements. Arnett accepts nothing less than anything the Bulldogs have.

“Coach Arnett is doing a great job honoring Coach Leach’s legacy and all he brought with him and continuing the hard work, workers. [style of play we’re known for]’ Williams said. “It’s the same mentality. Coach Arnett is a great coach. We’re all excited. We are behind him and we are excited to see what he does.”

MSU will get back to it on Thursday. Or, in terms of Bulldog football preparation, “Tuesday”.

Dear Ol’ State Podcast: A Look at Practice No. 1 in Tampa

Senior writer Joel Coleman and deputy director of communications Logan Lowery provide a glimpse of State’s first practice in Tampa, providing commentary from Emmanuel Forbes , Austin Williams and Nathaniel Watson .

CLICK HERE to listen to the show, or watch it on Apple podcastsorSpotify.





The adventure begins

Every journey starts somewhere. Mississippi State’s journey to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida began around noon on Tuesday.

The Dawgs landed in Tampa late in the afternoon preparing the bowl for retrieval about 24 hours later.

