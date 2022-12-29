Melbourne Cricket Club expresses interest to host Indo-Pakistan test match after successful T20 World Cup clash: The Tribune India





MOT Melbourne, 29 Dec The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) has expressed interest in hosting a test match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan after successfully hosting the T20 World Cup clash between the two sides earlier this year. The MCC, which manages the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and the Government of Victoria have recently inquired with Cricket Australia (CA) about the possibility of hosting the high-profile Test. MCC chief executive Stuart Fox has revealed his intentions to host the Test following the huge success of October’s T20 World Cup clash, which was attended by more than 90,000 spectators. “Absolutely. Three (Tests) in a row would be nice at the MCG. You would fill it out every time. We asked,” Fox told SEN radio. “We took that up with Cricket Australia. I know the government (Victoria) has done that as well. Again, it’s hugely complicated from what I can understand, with a really busy schedule. So I think that’s probably the bigger challenge . “Wouldn’t it be great if it wasn’t just Australia and Victoria focused, that we cater to all countries and fill the stadium all the time. So we asked.” Fox said it is now up to CA to raise the matter with the ICC. “Hopefully Cricket Australia will keep up with the ICC and keep pushing. When you see some of the stadiums around the world standing empty I think it would be much better to have a full house and that atmosphere and celebrate the game.” full houses,” he said. The last time India and Pakistan played a bilateral test match against each other was way back in 2007. Since then, both sides have only met in ICC or Asian Cricket Council tournaments. Pakistan is scheduled to take part in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in the MCG in 2023 as part of a three-match series in the next World Test Championship cycle, and Fox is hoping for a full house in that match similar to the India -Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash. “I’ve never seen anything like it at the MCG, that game between India and Pakistan was something else,” said Fox. “The atmosphere, I’ve never felt like it before. The noise after each ball was just phenomenal and the families and kids and everyone enjoyed it. “I think if we can be more inclusive and make sure we cater to all cultures, we should tap into that Pakistani community next year. We want them here and that would be great to have a full day,” he added.

