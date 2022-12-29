Sports
Tennis star Jelena Dokic on how the sudden end of a long-term relationship led to a breakup
Tennis star and TV commentator Jelena Dokic is candid about hitting rock bottom — and seeing light at the end of the tunnel.
In a raw interview with Australian women’s magazinethe 39-year-old has opened up about a tumultuous year in which she split from her partner of 18 years, Tim Bikic, and struggled with her mental health.
Dokic has been candid about her mental health over the years, giving her 100,000+ Instagram followers a candid insight into her struggles.
Now single and living alone for the first time in her adult life, Dokic said she’s been through some incredibly dark times in 2022.
Viral images circulating earlier this year of a 14-year-old Chinese tennis player being verbally and physically abused by her father and coach took Dokic right back to her own childhood, when she was abused by her own father, Damir Dokic.
The true depth of her trauma was revealed in her 2017 memoir, Unbreakable.
But Dokic’s breakup earlier this year hit her for six in a different way.
We didn’t fight, we don’t have hard feelings, but it was a shock, Dokic said of the end of her relationship with Bikic.
We had been together for a long time, almost 19 years since we were 20, so it’s always hard when something like this comes to an end.
Dokic said she would always love him and said Bikic had been there for her through her lows.
I’m not sure I’d be here today if it weren’t for him, she added.
But I think once you end such a long relationship, it’s almost a grieving process because it ended quite suddenly.
Dokic threw herself into her work, but she knew something wasn’t right — and by April, she was struggling with suicidal thoughts.
I hit rock bottom and it certainly wasn’t easy, she said.
I even felt for a second that I had failed because I was there [having these suicidal thoughts] back in 2006 and I felt like I would never be there again.
But having been there before, Dokic knew exactly what to do: ask for help and accept it.
I think the good thing about my past experience was that I knew exactly what that feeling was and that I had to stop what I was doing and focus on myself, she said.
And as much as it was a low point, I’m really proud that I’m doing so well now, six months later.
Dokic surrounded herself with her best friends and visited her mother in Croatia.
After that, Dokic gradually began to adjust to life as a single woman in Australia.
It actually made me realize that I am very strong, she said.
I have to be honest, I love to be in a relationship, to love someone and also to be loved, but I have realized that I can be alone.
She said it was important to open up to others when you’re struggling mentally, and there was no shame in doing so.
For a while there, when I was battling my mental health, I felt like oof, where do I go from here? How do I fight? How do I get out of here? she said.
But there’s always a bit of that optimism in me, and I try to pass that on to other people as well.
That’s why I like the saying: there is always light at the end of a tunnel.
It’s hard to see at times, but you have to hang on to that, even during the darkest moments.
If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For more information about depression, contact beyondblue on 1300224636 or speak to your GP, local healthcare provider or someone you trust.
