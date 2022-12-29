Enigmatic NZ Breakers owner Matt Walsh joins stars investing in Major League pickleball

Teams will compete in the men’s doubles final at the US Pickleball Nationals in Indian Wells in November.

As the mystery surrounding the continued absence of New Zealand Breakers majority owner Matt Walsh from his playoff-chasing Australian NBL club continues, the American entrepreneur and former professional basketball player is not sitting still on the investment front.

Walsh was recently revealed to be under a string of celebrity owners, including NBA stars LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green. serious professional level player.

Walsh, who heads the Breakers ownership group and serves as CEO from afar, is part of a group that has bought into the expansion of the Washington DC franchise, which will be among 12 new teams participating in 2023 to the new Major League-competition with 24 teams. .

The Breakers owner joins a stellar group supporting the DC franchise, along with actress Eva Longoria, baseball star Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton, and NBA legends Shawn Marion (also an investor in the Breakers) and Rip Hamilton.

Pickleball, a hybrid sport said to combine aspects of tennis, table tennis and badminton, has become a recreational hit worldwide and according to recent statistics, it is the fastest growing pursuit in the US, with participation rising from 21 to 39% between 2019 and 2019.

USA Pickleball estimates that there are 4.8 million players in the US alone and there are over 10,000 locations to play it. The sport is also establishing a footprint in New Zealand with an estimated over 30 clubs around Aotearoa.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Breakers owners Matt Walsh and Shawn Marion are investors in the Washington DC pickleball franchise.

And pickleball is sure to catch the eye of the affluent states, with sports stars Kevin Love, Devin Booker, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Michael Phelps and Patrick Mahomes also among a slew of purchases on the major league scene, where 24 teams will play the courts in 2023.

The sport is also attracting the tennis fraternity, with Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios joining Mahomes, Cleveland Cavs star Darius Garland and mega cop Rich Paul as part of the Miami property, legends Chris Evert (who also plays) and Lindsay Davenport team up with Heidi Klum for the Chicago Slice, and ASB Classic regular John Isner alongside Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas.

There are plenty of big names. Phelps and Booker are joined by actress Sam Fox as part of the Arizona ownership, while Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman have purchased the Brooklyn franchise.

In November, MLP merged with the rival Professional Pickleball Association to form a 24-team league that will be played in two divisions of 12 in 2023, with six events and $5 million in prize money. Teams consist of two men and two women, and franchise fees are now estimated at $3 million.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Baseball star Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton are among the owners of the DC Major League pickball franchise.

Walsh’s DC team also seemed to fare well in the recent roster of talent, selecting recently retired US tennis pro Sam Querrey with their No. 1 pick.

Meanwhile, it remains uncertain if and when Walsh will return to New Zealand to take on a more hands-on role with the Breakers as they chase their first playoff appearance under his watch.

In a media interview with Kiwi reporters in November, Walsh, who now lives in Austin, Texas, said promised to take a trip to New Zealand in December-January to check in with the club who has lost his last three NBL games, but is still second on the table with an 11-6 record.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Actress and model Eva Longoria has raised her hand with Matt Walsh for possession of pickleballs.

Rumors have it that Walsh and the Breakers are in a tight spot financially, but the nice owner told Stuff to the November call that the club was definitely not on the market. committed, he said. I don’t know how our ownership group could show any more commitment than what we’ve done over the last two and a half years, continuing to support the club during Covid, with no revenue from home games.

Walsh said personal issues had kept him on the US side, where he continued to look at other investments, but said he intended to return before the season ends in February.

My plan is to come over in December-January, depending on some things here in the States, he said. Now that pickleball has joined his interests at basketball, Walsh certainly has enough to keep him on his toes.