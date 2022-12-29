Arkansas “got lucky in the end,” Kansas tops the Liberty Bowl





MEMPHIS, Tenn. – KJ Jefferson went to Rashod Dubinion for a 2-point conversion in the third overtime and Arkansas held off a furious second half rally against Kansas on Wednesday night for a 55-53 victory in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The Jayhawks rallied from 25 points behind in the second half to force overtime, but a failed 2-point conversion pass from Jason Bean to Lawrence Arnold ended a four-and-a-half hour bowl marathon. “What a game, what a crowd,” said Arkansas coach Sam Pittman. “I’m exhausted. I’ve been beaten up. And I never played a moment. “We got lucky in the end, but we’re Liberty Bowl champions and I’m pretty excited.” It looked like Bean had room to run instead of throwing him out of the end zone, and Pittman said his team was ready. “I told them to go after him. I wanted to go after him,” said Pittman. “We weren’t able to man them. I wanted to put some pressure on them. We lucked out in the end. We’re Liberty Bowl champions. I’m as excited as I could be.” Arkansas (7-6) celebrated the victory early in the second overtime after stopping Kanas quarterback Jalon Daniels just short of the goal line on a 2-point conversion attempt. But a pointed call to Quincey McAdoo of Arkansas gave the Jayhawks another chance and they converted. Game MVP Jefferson passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 130 yards and two more scores to lead the Razorbacks, who won despite missing many players who played critical roles during the season. “I’ll say this, it’s not about who we don’t have here. It’s about who we had,” Pittman said. “This football team said they wanted to play. I know they did. So do we.” 2 Related Arkansas and Kansas met for the first time in 116 years, and the Razorbacks used an old-fashioned offense to prevail. Arkansas gained 394 of his 681 total yards on the ground. Dubinion added 112 yards for the Razorbacks. Kansas (6-7) played in its first bowl game since 2008, but was unable to end a season-ending streak that saw it lose seven of its last eight games. Kansas quarterback Daniels passed for 544 yards and five touchdowns. He set Liberty Bowl records for passing yards, touchdown passes, completions (37), and total touchdowns scored (six). Arkansas dominated despite playing with a roster thinned by opt-outs and departing transfer portals. The Razorbacks only dressed 51 purse players. After leading 31-13 at halftime, Arkansas pushed its lead to 38-13 midway through the third quarter on a 2-yard run by Dubinion. The touchdown ended an 80-yard drive. The 25-point deficit ignited the Jayhawks. “That whole group battled,” said Kansas coach Lance Leipold. “I think people got their money’s worth.” The Associated Press contributed to this report.

