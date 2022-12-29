Rafael Nadal says Novak Djokovic return to Australian Open is ‘good for tennis’

Novak Djokovic has arrived in Australia for almost a year this week after he was deported from the country about his COVID-19 vaccination status. His return means Rafael Nadal will have more difficulty defending his 2022 Australian Open title, but the Spanish veteran says he is happy Djokovic is taking part.

“Novak is here. Good for tennis. Good for probably the fans,” said Nadal. “…The best players on the field always win.”

Djokovic – de best searched athlete on Google in 2022 — has won a record nine times at Melbourne Park. He will open his 2023 season at the Adelaide International 1 as he prepares for his 10th title at the Australian Open.

Nadal and Djokovic are two of the most dominant players of the Open Era, having won all four major tournaments at least twice. They are often cited as part of the Big 3, a group that also included Rodger Federer, who retired from the ATP Tour and Grand Slam competitions in 2022.

The two veterans enjoyed good seasons in 2022 as Nadal lifted the French Open trophy and Djokovic won Wimbledon. They have played each other 59 times, with Djokovic holding a slim 30-29 lead in their all-time series. They are two very tough competitors that are often neck and neck when it comes to performance. Nadal has an all-time record of 22 Grand Slams, while Djokovic is just one shy of matching him with a total of 21 major titles.

Nadal is currently training in Sydney as he will compete in the inaugural United Cup, which begins on December 29 and runs through January 8. Australian native Nick Kyrgios officially withdrew due to injury on the eve of the tournament

Nadal wasn’t the only one happy about Djokovic returning to Melbourne Park. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said at a press conference this week that, as usual, Djokovic will be the toughest competitor.

“Novak is welcome in Australia,” Tiley said. “I think he’s landed in Adelaide at this point and he’ll be the player to beat again (at the Australian Open).”

The Australian Open kicks off at Melbourne Park on January 16.