Sports
Rafael Nadal says Novak Djokovic return to Australian Open is ‘good for tennis’
Novak Djokovic has arrived in Australia for almost a year this week after he was deported from the country about his COVID-19 vaccination status. His return means Rafael Nadal will have more difficulty defending his 2022 Australian Open title, but the Spanish veteran says he is happy Djokovic is taking part.
“Novak is here. Good for tennis. Good for probably the fans,” said Nadal. “…The best players on the field always win.”
Djokovic – de best searched athlete on Google in 2022 — has won a record nine times at Melbourne Park. He will open his 2023 season at the Adelaide International 1 as he prepares for his 10th title at the Australian Open.
Nadal and Djokovic are two of the most dominant players of the Open Era, having won all four major tournaments at least twice. They are often cited as part of the Big 3, a group that also included Rodger Federer, who retired from the ATP Tour and Grand Slam competitions in 2022.
The two veterans enjoyed good seasons in 2022 as Nadal lifted the French Open trophy and Djokovic won Wimbledon. They have played each other 59 times, with Djokovic holding a slim 30-29 lead in their all-time series. They are two very tough competitors that are often neck and neck when it comes to performance. Nadal has an all-time record of 22 Grand Slams, while Djokovic is just one shy of matching him with a total of 21 major titles.
Nadal is currently training in Sydney as he will compete in the inaugural United Cup, which begins on December 29 and runs through January 8. Australian native Nick Kyrgios officially withdrew due to injury on the eve of the tournament
Nadal wasn’t the only one happy about Djokovic returning to Melbourne Park. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said at a press conference this week that, as usual, Djokovic will be the toughest competitor.
“Novak is welcome in Australia,” Tiley said. “I think he’s landed in Adelaide at this point and he’ll be the player to beat again (at the Australian Open).”
The Australian Open kicks off at Melbourne Park on January 16.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/tennis/news/rafael-nadal-says-novak-djokovics-return-to-the-australian-open-is-good-for-tennis/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Did Princess of Dubai Mahra al-Maktoum propose to Imran Khan Sulaiman’s son?
- Rafael Nadal says Novak Djokovic return to Australian Open is ‘good for tennis’
- Canon USA, Inc.’s AMLOS Solution Wins 2023 CES Best of Innovation Award
- Napoleon Dynamite Star Jon Heder Reveals Why He Left Hollywood
- Deathloop Voice Actor Hints At Possible DLC
- Fashion 2022: a year in review
- 2022 winners and losers: Google
- President Joko Widodo bans the sale of stick cigarettes, it turns out that’s the reason
- Another UK temperature record to be broken in 2022
- Pakistan forced India to fire captain
- Type 2 diabetes ‘reversed’ by intermittent fasting: first human trial shows
- Guilfoyle demands $60,000, White House chief burns documents, white nationalist pleads 5th