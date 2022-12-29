Coworking vs traditional office space: how to choose

For generations, professionals around the world have been commuting to offices for work. As the business world evolves, workplaces change. Isolated office cubicles have been transformed into open floors where collaboration is encouraged. High-tech coffee machines, ping pong tables and comfortable sofas have become commonplace in modern workplaces.

As many professionals grew accustomed to working from home, business owners and employees thought about the future of office work, says IWG, a global leader in hybrid work solutions and workspace brands.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, many companies have reconsidered their office policies to manage overhead costs in times of uncertainty. Now, most companies have returned to the office, be it full-time or a flexible hybrid model, allowing employees to divide their workdays between working in the office and at home.

A coworking space allows you to collaborate with other professionals in different sectors. For example, a marketing agency can collaborate with creative freelancers and startup sole proprietors in a shared office space in a coworking space.

On the other hand, traditional office space is located in an area that is exclusive to your company. Both office types offer excellent employment conditions and appeal to different types of companies.

When choosing the right office for your business, consider whether a traditional or coworking option is more suitable for your team. It is essential to consider the pros and cons of a coworking space versus a traditional office space. There are many factors to consider when determining the right choice for your business, so follow our guide to make a more informed decision.

What are the advantages of a traditional office?

1. Company culture

You have your own private office space to build and develop your ideal company culture. You can design the space to complement your brand and pay attention to details. From table tennis to the type of coffee machine, you can work on the corporate culture you want to reflect in your company. This closed environment is built around your company’s values, without allowing your unique culture to become diluted when all parts of your team work in different places.

2. Flexibility

In a traditional office environment, companies have complete control over the space. You choose the opening hours, the security level and the facilities you offer your staff. Some companies like to keep it simple and cost-effective, while others want to treat their staff to their own gym and ergonomic office furniture.

3.Privacy

Traditional office environments create a private space where your teams can work and discuss sensitive or confidential topics. In a private office exclusively for your company, you can openly share ideas and plans without worrying about competitors or other people listening in. You also get exclusive use of key facilities such as conference rooms and meeting rooms.

4. Wide variety of office choices

When you rent a traditional office space for your company, you are open to more than the coworking options in your favorite town or city. In most areas, you have many choices when it comes to available buildings and locations.

Disadvantages of a traditional office space



1. Office management

Running a fully functioning workspace is no easy feat. If you opt for a traditional workspace, you’ll likely need to hire an office manager and front desk staff to keep your office running smoothly.

2. Fewer networking opportunities

In a traditional office you come into contact with your colleagues on a daily basis. But meeting like-minded people from other companies and sectors proves more challenging when there is only one company under one roof.

3. Long-term commitment to one location

A flexible workplace may suit you better if you want the freedom to move around and are not tied to a long-term contract. That way you don’t have to make decisions about the future of your business now and you can move with the needs and growth of your business.

What are the benefits of a coworking space?

1. Collaboration Opportunities

Coworking spaces break down the barriers that traditional offices can have. When you opt for a coworking setup or hot desks, you immerse yourself in a social environment. You can focus on your work, but you also get the chance to have social interactions with others who work in different industries and professions.

2. Work-life balance

Many professionals enjoy a better work-life balance while working in a coworking space. Coworking spaces tend to have a community-inspired structure, making them more flexible than traditional workspaces and therefore less stressful for those who work there.

3. Ideal for the hybrid working model

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, many companies are turning to the hybrid working model. This allows employees to divide their time between working in the office and working from home. A coworking space can be the ideal setup for companies using this model, as they don’t need as much space as if the whole team were working in the office every day.

Coworking memberships provide the perfect solution for companies transitioning to the hybrid work model. With access to lounges, coworking spaces and offices when you need them, flexible working has always been a challenge for companies.

4. Budget-friendly

Coworking spaces can be more budget-friendly. You can rent a smaller, more affordable space within the coworking office and scale up as needed. Most coworking spaces are serviced, meaning all maintenance, bills, cleaning and office management costs are included in the rent.

Disadvantages of a coworking space

1. Distraction

Some people prefer to work in a quiet, enclosed environment to limit distractions. Although professionals surround you in a coworking space, some people can concentrate better in their own private spaces.

2. Meeting rooms

Coworking spaces provide excellent meeting spaces that give you the privacy to discuss confidential ideas. However, in most cases you will need to book a meeting room or conference room in advance to ensure it is available when needed.

3. Lack of privacy

Creativity and collaboration are encouraged in coworking offices. Some professionals, particularly those dealing with sensitive information and confidential work, may prefer the privacy and exclusivity associated with a traditional office space.

Why are coworking spaces preferred over standard office spaces?

Many companies enjoy the flexibility and freedom that a coworking space brings. Firstly, you are not tied to an extended lease. Second, you can immerse yourself in a convivial environment that unites a diverse group of professionals.

The networking possibilities are endless. And last but not least, in a serviced coworking space, you don’t have to worry about office maintenance and other management issues, so you can focus on your work.

In the post-pandemic world, many companies are turning to coworking spaces to meet the rapidly changing needs of their business. Renting a coworking space means you can commit to an entire office building. Instead, you can start by renting a small space and choose to expand it as your team grows or you need more employees to work from the office.

Which one is best for you? Look at dedicated desks in coworking spacesprivate and shared offices offered by Regus in many locations to find the ideal office space for your business.

READ ALSO: Need financing for your SME in 2023? Check out this list