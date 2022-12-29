Boise State Athletics





RENO, Nev. Pavle Kuzmanovich made a go-ahead basket with 13.4 seconds left to give Boise State a 72–71 lead, but a Nevada layup with 3.8 seconds left at the ensuing end was enough to give the Broncos , 74-72 in the Mountain West opener for both teams , Wednesday night at the Lawlor Events Center. made a go-ahead basket with 13.4 seconds left to give Boise State a 72–71 lead, but a Nevada layup with 3.8 seconds left at the ensuing end was enough to give the Broncos , 74-72 in the Mountain West opener for both teams , Wednesday night at the Lawlor Events Center. Boise State (10-4) gave up a double-double of Chibuzo Agbo and Marcus Shaver Jr.’s 20-Point Nights. (22) and Nay Smith (20) as the starters scored 69 runs. Behind Agbo’s 10 first-half points, Boise State (10-4) controlled the lead for most of the first half, but Nevada (11-3) held the Broncos scoreless for the final 5:53 of the opening period. Blue and Orange down 30-27 at half time. Boise State used a 9-2 run to take the lead back 48-44 approaching the second media timeout, building its biggest lead of the night, 61-54, with 5:06 left in the match. In the final moments of the game, Kuzmanovic made a driving layup with 13.4 seconds left on the clock to give Boise State a one-run lead. After a timeout, Nevada’s Kenan Blackshear dribbled the ball the length of the court and found space around the basket to make the game-winning bucket. Top Broncos Marcus Shaver, Jr. led all goalscorers with 22 points in his first game since December 10.

Nay Smith poured a career-high 20 points to go along with five rebounds.

Chibuzo Agbo notched his second career double-double with 15 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Agbo has reached a double-digit score in five games in a row. Notables Four players combined for 67 of Boise State’s 72 points: Shaver, Jr. (22), Smith (20), Agbo (15) and Degenhart (10).

Boise State was +18 (34-16) on points in the paint.

The Broncos shot 62.1% (18 of 29) from the field in the second half.

Boise State let two players score 20 points in a game for the second time this season (Texas A&M, Dec. 3). Next one

Boise State will host its first home game of the season when San Jose State visits the ExtraMile Arena on Tuesday (Jan. 3). Tipoff is scheduled for 7pm MT with broadcast coverage available on Mountain West Network.

