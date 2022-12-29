Pakistan Cricket Board threatens to take legal action after Ramiz Raja outburst

The Pakistan Cricket Board threatened legal action against Ramiz Raja on Wednesday after a battle of words broke out between the Board’s new management committee and the former chairman following his unannounced departure. “The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its disappointment with the remarks and language used by the former Chairman, Mr. Ramiz Raja, to the Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Mr. Najam Sethi, on a social media platform and in a TV broadcast. interview,” the PCB said in a statement. .

“The PCB believes that the comments made by former chairman Mr Raja are intended to tarnish and damage the impeccable reputation of the current chairman Mr Sethi, adding that it reserves the right to take legal action to protect and defend the image and credibility of its President and the institution.”

Last Thursday, Raja was relieved as PCB chairman by the country’s government, which appointed a 14-member committee, headed by Najam Sethi, to manage the affairs of the game for the next four months. After his resignation, Raja claimed that he was not even allowed to take his assets out of the administration office after the government suspended the constitution.

“Najam Sethi tweets at 2 a.m. that Ramiz Raja is gone. Is this respectful to a former captain? I wasn’t even allowed to go to the office to pick up my things,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel on Monday.

“The morning after the announcement was made to remove me, there were about 17 people running through the PCB offices pretending to own it.

“It was as if I had committed a crime and I was going to get some incriminating evidence from my office. What kind of tamasha is this? These people have come to entertain themselves and get the publicity…they know nothing about cricket.” The former batsman went on to say that nothing good should be expected for Pakistani cricket with the new committee in power.

“What happened to me is just political victimization and blood libel just because I was appointed by the opposition party, although I have no political ties to anyone. I was appointed on the basis of my cricketing and administrative credentials.” Ramiz said the committee made decisions that will eventually destroy the environment in Pakistan’s locker room.

He also spoke about the difference in expenses he had incurred as chairman on the board and the amount Sethi had spent as chairman in the past.

“These people know nothing about cricket, they just came for the honor and the limelight. I am bitter and frustrated because I was not allowed to finish my three-year tenure and all my plans for the betterment of Pakistani cricket have just been cut short to one person to accommodate.”

Clearly goaded by Ramiz’s comments, Sethi and the committee have issued a statement insisting they reserve the right to take legal action against the former captain over his allegations.

The statement said that Ramiz’s comparison of his expenses and those of the current chairman during his previous term is misleading and inaccurate as the circumstances are incomparable.

According to the PCB, Sethi’s expenses were higher as he had to travel abroad a lot as the Pakistan Super League and international matches were held in the UAE.

“Pakistan Super League 2016 to 2018 was held offshore which implied many visits to UAE to host the big tournament. However, PSL allowances have never been paid to the current chairman Sethi and this information has only been presented as a possible payment.

PSL 2022, on the other hand, was held under former chairman Mr. Raja and was only held in Karachi and Lahore.

“Foreign tour costs are high for the current chairman Mr. Sethi as PSL and Pakistan’s home international matches were played outside Pakistan during his previous tenure.

“Therefore, the current chairman was required to make frequent visits to the UAE for PSL and bilateral series and for related meetings. All travel expenses were approved by the competent authorities and duly audited (internally and externally).”

The statement also claimed that “car allowance was paid to the current chairman Mr Sethi as per the approval of the Board of Directors as he had used his personal armored vehicle due to security threats.

On the contrary, the PCB provided the former chairman, Mr. Raja, with a brand new armored vehicle costing Rs 16.5 million.

“The security costs of the current chairman, Mr. Sethi, were high due to additional security that had to be provided to him as he was a former chief minister of Punjab province and the Punjab Intelligence Bureau and Special Department had warned him about threats.” The PCB also said it never stopped Ramiz from entering the stadium and that his belongings would be returned to him on Wednesday and he was always welcome to come to the stadium.

