Fritz, Keys give USA 2-0 lead on United Cup for mixed teams





aylor Fritz and Madison Keys put the United States ahead 2-0 over the Czech Republic in the new United Cup mixed teams tournament on Thursday. Fritz broke Jiri Lehecka’s serve in the ninth game of the second set and then defeated the Czech player 6-3, 6-4. Keys followed that up with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Marie Bouzkova in the next Group C match at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena. Two singles matches, a men’s and a women’s match, will be played over two days, with a mixed doubles to conclude the five-match encounter on the second day. During a team event, the first game of the year, some nerves always come up, so it’s great to get to the front and push the team forward, Fritz said. Hopefully everyone loosens up. It’s a tough position to play when you’re behind so it’s really good for the team. Fritz saved both break points he encountered in his first head-to-head meeting with 21-year-old Lehecka. When I was down, I felt I came up with great service when I needed the free points, Fritz said. I don’t think I might have played my best from the ground, but when I had a break point of 0-30 I came up with big serves. The USA is the third-seeded team in the tournament and also features world No. 3 Jessica Pegula and Men’s No. 19 Frances Tiafoe. The Czech Republic is placed 14th. On Friday, Pegula will face the Czechs in singles against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and Tiafor will play against Tomas Machac. Pegula and Fritz play mixed doubles for the US The inaugural United Cup has teams from 18 countries competing in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney through January 4. The three city champions and the second best performing nation from the group stage will meet at the Ken Rosewall Arena from January 6-8 to determine the overall winner. Top-placed Greece is led by world champion No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 6 Maria Sakkari. Iga Swiatek, the world number 1, and Hubert Hurkacz, number 11, will lead second-placed Poland. Rafael Nadal will partner world No. 13 Paula Badosa for Spain, while Italy will have world No. 16 Matteo Berrettini and Martina Trevisan. Each host city has two groups of three countries competing in a round-robin format.

