Ball State extends winning streak to five games

Next game: in Toledo 3-1-2023 | 19:00 CBS Sports Network 03 Jan (Tue) / 7pm Bee Toledo

MUNCIE, Ind. The Ball State men’s basketball team concluded Wednesday 2022 at home against Chicago State. Coleman vase led the Cardinals with 16 points as BSU defeated CSU 70–63 for its fifth straight win.

The Cardinals improved to 9-4 overall, while the Cougars fell to 3-13 year-over-year. Ball State finished the non-conference schedule with a 9–4 record, marking the first time since the 2018–19 season when BSU started 9–4.

“When Darian (Owens-White) dived between the man’s legs, it was a winning play,” said Head Coach Michael Lewis . “Not only does that explain those two points, it deflates every run and gives you a spark. I love the boy ( Jaylin Sellers ), he is a worker. I’ve told you over and over. He has earned the right to have the type of year he has. We have to keep growing as a team. We made some defensive dips, under four minutes. We need to get better at that. It’s part of growing and learning to win. That’s a good win. For them (Chicago State) to play the schedule they play and travel the way they have to travel, and for him (Coach Gillion) to get those guys wired and fight as hard every night as they compete, their coach does a big job.”

Coleman led BSU with 16 points and added five rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal. He has posted double-digit points in 12 consecutive games. Sellers finished with 14 points, a game-high three steals, two rebounds, an assist and a block. He scored in double digits in four games in a row. Payton sparks recorded a game-high eight rebounds and dished out a game-high four assists. He added two blocked shots. For the second game in a row, Demarius Jacobs produced four blocks, coming together as the best of a career. Jacobs scored with 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Cougars started the game strong, taking an early 7-3 lead with 17:02 going into the first half. Sparks recorded an emphatic slam dunk that led to a 6-0 run for the Cardinals. Coleman knocked down two free throws to give Ball State a 9–7 lead with 13:39 left until the break.



Take that and rewind it back says @PaytonSparks6 ?? pic.twitter.com/P7tnRM6bA1 — Ball State Men's Basketball (@BallStateMBB) December 29, 2022

Chicago State answered with a 9-2 run to regain a 16-11 lead, the biggest of the night, with 10:48 to half. Ball State was resilient and fought back with a 14-7 run. Coleman drained a three-pointer to end the run to give the Cardinals a 25–23 lead with 4:57 left in the first half. The Cougars ended the half by beating the Cardinals 5-4, but Ball State took a 29-28 lead going into the break.

The second half started as a back and forth fight. During the first 8:37 there were four ties and three lead changes as the score was tied 44-44 with 11:23 left in regulation. The two sides continued to trade baskets as the game remained tied, 48-48, with just under 10 minutes remaining.

The Cardinals leveraged a 7-0 run to take a 55-48 lead with 8:32 on the clock. Darian Owens White came up with a key game for BSU. He poked a ball clear of the Cougar ballhandler, then dove between his legs to come up with a steal for the Cardinals with 6:47 on the clock. Ball State began to extend its lead and saw its biggest of the night, 67-59, with 2:06 left in regulation. BSU used the eight-point cushion to claim a 70-63 victory.

Wesley Cardet posted a game-high 18 points for the Cougars. He added seven shelves. Bryce Johnson collected 17 points with five rebounds. Jahsean Corbett recorded a double-double, behind 12 points and 10 rebounds. Corbett also produced a steal and an assist. Elijah added a double-digit performance with 12 points to go along with his five rebounds, team-high three assists and one block.

The Cardinals return to court to kick off the new year with the Mid-American Conference opener on the road against the Toledo Rockets. The game kicks off on Tuesday, January 3 at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Click here for general and subscription information or call 1-888-BSU-TICKET (756-285-1474).

Follow the cardinals

Twitter

Instagram