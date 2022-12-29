Cameron Green, Alex Carey star, Pat Cummins tactic

Rain on Wednesday halted Australia’s chase for a big innings victory over South Africa in the Boxing Day Test, but the hosts still have plenty to celebrate at stumps.

Alex Carey is the latest member of the team to make a Test century, after his 111 helped set an Australian record at 8-575, a first innings lead of 386.

Despite a broken finger, Cameron Green also starred in a 51-run unbeaten run that put him in elite company.

However, Pat Cummins was still faced with questioning his tactics in the second session as his two injured stars faced a relentless barrage of bouncers under a gloomy sky.

These are the Talking Points after day three of the Boxing Day Test.

SENSATIONAL AUSSIE GLOVEMANS CAREER DEFINING KNOCK

When Alex Carey brought up his maiden Test century on day three of the Boxing Day Test, teammate Cameron Green seemed more excited about the performance than his batting partner.

Green threw his arms in the air as Carey fired a shot through the covers to reach triple figures, embracing the glove man after removing his helmet and acknowledging the crowd.

The 31-year-old is the seventh Australian wicket-keeper to score a Test century, becoming the first to achieve the feat in a Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

It was his smoothest innings in the Test arena, a career-defining performance that puts him in esteemed company.

Former England bowler Isa Guha called it one of the best innings in a Boxing Day Test match on Fox Cricket.

Despite the wickets falling around him on Wednesday morning, Carey continued on his merry way, unfazed by the carnage on the other side.

Despite losing Travis Head, David Warner and Pat Cummins in quick succession, Carey didn’t change his aggressive mindset, he wasn’t afraid to play his shots.

The southpaw played in the center with complete freedom, attacking anything far from the stumps and confidently riding the ground as the Proteas sailors threw over. His reverse sweeps were also impeccable, a valuable tool in India.

Emotional Warner looks back on great day

Carey put on his fourth Test fifty with a trio of boundaries against Lungi Ngidi, reaching the minor milestone in just 66 deliveries.

The 31-year-old dropped just five balls before reaching fifty, defending or attacking anything else that came his way. The knock soon drew comparisons to the legendary Adam Gilchrist, the greatest wicketkeeper batter in history.

He’s a natural hitter, Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket.

He’s positive in nature, he’s just a busy player in every facet of the game.

South African legend Shaun Pollock continued: He also looks beautiful, quite elegant.

His timing was also sensational. Since walking to the crease, he’s been looking really good.

Carey eventually branched out for 111, misjudging a short delivery from Marco Jansen and outshining a simple return catch for the South African.

He walked from the MCG to a standing ovation.

Since this year’s Karachi test against Pakistan, Carey has averaged 71.83 with the bat in Australian whites. No one in the Test side has a higher average during that eight match period.

While some of his teammates have scored several Test centuries this year, Carey’s consistency with the bat has gone somewhat unnoticed.

The South Australians’ recent form means Australia could be tempted to move him to No. 6 in the batting order for next week’s SCG Test, allowing for a fifth bowling option.

His wicketkeeping has also improved dramatically since last summer’s Ashes series where he set up a few regulation chances.

Alex Carey from Australia celebrates his century. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

SPEAKING: GREEN ONLY IMPROVED BY BEEFY

Its baffling that some pundits questioned Cameron Green’s place on the Test side a few weeks ago.

After winning a five-wicket first Test in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, Green backed it up with a Patient 51 who was not out on day three at the MCG.

The 23-year-old’s index finger on his right hand was broken after taking a nasty blow to Proteas sailor Anrich Nortje the night before, but Green played through the pain, combining with Carey for a 117-run partnership and ensuring his teammate a first test century.

Green survived 177 deliveries on the crease, making it the longest innings of his Test career to date.

The West Australians Test batting average (35.04) now sits comfortably above his Test bowling average (29.78), which is commonly used as an indicator of a true all-rounder.

At the same point in their Test career, Steve Waugh averaged 29.29 with the bat and Mitchell Starc averaged 31.43 with the ball. After 18 Tests he improves on two modern greats in their respective disciplines.

Cameron Green to miss Sydney Test

As revealed by CricVizs Ben Jones, the only Test cricketer to have more runs at a better average and more wickets at a better average before their 24th birthday is England legend Ian Botham. Not terrible company either.

When Michael Hussey showed the statistic on Fox Cricket he commented that Ian Smith was left speechless.

Before the Boxing Day Test, former Australian all-rounder Simon O’Donnell questioned whether Green deserved automatic selection in the Test side.

Is there a better option at six? ODonnell told SEN.

I want to see him earn that spot in the XI and do it as a real all-rounder, which they seem to be saying: “That’s why he’s going to be such a valuable player for Australia in the future. I want to see him bowl.” Lake.

I don’t want to see six overs and four overs, enough of the physical challenges he’s faced, at some point you have to get over that. He must be part of that hallway battery.

Considering how difficult it will be to replace Green for next week’s SCG test, it’s hard to argue that he’s no longer in Australia’s top Test XI.

Cameron Green from Australia. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

DON’T SEE THE LOGIC: CUMMINS RAISES EYEBROWS

Pat Cummins has raised eyebrows with belated statements in the past, but Wednesday’s delayed call certainly had people talking.

As Australia’s lead passed 350 in the first innings, spectators at the MCG began to grow impatient. When footage of a young fan holding up a sign reading Declare Please was shown on the venue’s big screen, a roar of approval echoed through the venue.

Fox Cricket commentators were stunned when Starc walked out to bat Green during the afternoon session. Both players had finger injuries that ruled them out of the Third Test in Sydney, and there seemed little point in having them face South Africa’s world-class pace attack in dismal conditions.

Nortje peppered the duo relentlessly with short bowling, and Starc felt noticeably uncomfortable in the middle.

There are two men with 18 good fingers between them, former Australian spinner Kerry OKeefe said on Fox Cricket.

This is a strange playing period here. Lots of short bowling, no attempt to score. Two tough hitters. Referees look at the light.

Something must crack.

Cummins tricked by DRS and 3rd referee?

Soon after, Starc was knocked flat on the helmet by Jansen, prompting team medics to run onto the ground and perform a concussion test. Green continued to watch the team’s dugout, presumably expecting his skipper to wave them in.

I’m sorry guys but I don’t see the logic in this, no way, former New Zealand wicketkeeper Smith sighed.

You won’t often see a batter or gesture to a captain in the dressing room, we should be bowling skippers.

Thankfully Pat Cummins made a statement just before the tea break with Australia leading by 386 runs.

Previously, former Test batsman Mark Waugh questioned whether Green should bat at all given his setback from injury.

If you take another hit on that finger, it could do real damage, Waugh said.

I’m surprised he’s coming out, I must say. What’s the point if he starts defending in front with 258 runs? He can only be hit again.

Australia's Cameron Green checks on teammate Mitchell Starc after being hit in the head. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

AUSSIE SCHIPPERS JUST LACK

What happened to Cummins beating?

The pacemaker was on the verge of being regarded as a true all-rounder four summers ago after top-scoring for Australia in the 2018 Boxing Day test against India.

Cummins hit 63 in the second innings, the only Australian to reach fifty in the match, taking his Test batting average above 20.

A reliable number 8, he passed 25 ten times between August 2017 and January 2019, but his consistency with the bat has since dropped noticeably.

Cummins averaged 12.27 in his last 28 Test matches, reaching 30 only once in 34 innings in that period.

The 29-year-old defense has become vulnerable to tempo bowling. South African fast Kagiso Rabada has sacked the Australian captain five times in six Tests.

On Wednesday morning, Cummins survived three deliveries before Rabada knocked him out for four with a long delivery that cut just slightly away from the right-hander.

South African captain Dean Elgar called for a review after umpire Paul Reiffel shook his head, while Snicko replays showed a faint buzz as the Kookaburra passed the Cummins bat. It was evidence enough for third referee Chris Gaffaney to reverse the decision.

Cummins’ most recent scores in Tests are 5, 0 and 4. He has averaged 10.88 with the bat in Australia over the last four home summers.

Meanwhile, Australian teammate Starc, who once batted under Cummins at No. 9, has averaged 25.65 in Tests since the start of 2019.

It’s not New South Welshman’s job to score points, and needless to say he’s been a marvel with the ball in Australian whites, but lower-order cameos can change the game in Test cricket.