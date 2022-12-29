Men’s Basketball Begins WCC Play Against Santa Clara + San Diego





SANTA CLARA/SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The University of San Francisco men’s basketball team (11-4, 0-0 WCC) is ready to begin conference play in the Bay Area (12-3, 0-0 WCC) to win the West Coast Conference action on Thursday night before the Dons return home to host San Diego (7-7, 0-0 WCC) on Saturday afternoon to close out the calendar year. GAME 16 DETAILS:

Date:Thursday, December 29, 2022

Time:7:00 pm

Opponent:Santa Clara (12-3, 0-0 CHP)

Website:Leavey Center

Place:Santa Clara, California.

Watch:WCC network

Listen:KNBR 1050

Live Stats:Stat broadcast GAME 17 DETAILS:

Date:Saturday December 31, 2022

Time:4:00 in the afternoon

Opponent:San Diego (7-7, 0-0 CHP)

Website:War Memorial at the SobratoCenter

Place:San Francisco, California

Watch:WCC network

Listen:KNBR 1050

Live Stats:Stat broadcast

Tickets:Buy here DOWN AT A GLANCE: Last timeout USF passed Hartford, 85-53, on December 22 for their second straight 30-point win at home at the Hilltop. Earlier in the week, the Dons dominated No. 25 Arizona State from the start on December 21 as USF defeated the Sun Devils 37, 97-60, in front of a national audience.

Shabazzis continued to impress on both sides and is now tied for second all-time in USF history with 236 career three-pointers with the Dons. Within the WCC, Shabazzis was second in the conference in steals per game (2.2), third in total assists (57), sixth in total points (220), and eighth in defensive rebounds (71).

In all, USF has recorded at least nine wins in conference play in five of the past six seasons (except 2020-21), including fourth behind Santa Clara with a 10-6 overall record in WCC action last season .

Notably, the Dons have won three of their last four conference openers, including two wins over San Diego to begin WCC play. EXPLORING THE BRONCOS: The Broncos led the WCC with 12 wins in non-conference action and recorded their second most wins in program history in the non-conference portion of their schedule, including impressive wins over Boise State, Iona and Wyoming.

Hosting the Dons in their eighth home game in a row, Santa Clara is 23-5 at home dating back to the start of the 2021-22 season and is 9-1 at LeaveyCenter this year.

BrandinPodziemski, who came over from Illinois in the offseason, has been a force in the backcourt for SCU, so far the versatile guard has won WCC Player of the Week twice in the first five weeks of the season. In addition, Podziemski currently ranks second in the WCC in rebounding (8.7) and fourth in PPG (18.3) in the matchup with USF. EXPLORING THE TOREROS: In their last time on the hardwood, CSUN defeated (3-8) USD, 83-78, on December 22 in Northridge. Notably, SiguSisho Jawaraled de Toreros with 25 points (10-11 FT), including 20 in the second half, while MarcellusEarlington totaled over 20 points for the second straight game with 22 points and seven rebounds.

This offseason, San Diego hired college basketball veteran Steve Lavin to become the Toreros’ 14 e head coach in the program’s history and the seventh coach since USD moved to the NCAA Division I ranks in 1979-80. A native of San Francisco, Lavinhas reached the NCAA Tournament eight times in eleven seasons as head coach at UCLA and St. John’s, including five Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance.

head coach in the program's history and the seventh coach since USD moved to the NCAA Division I ranks in 1979-80. A native of San Francisco, Lavinhas reached the NCAA Tournament eight times in eleven seasons as head coach at UCLA and St. John's, including five Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance. By updating their roster, USD brought in twelve newcomers for the 2022-23 season, including 2021-2022 Pac-12 Most Improved Player in JadenDelaire from Stanford. SERIES HISTORY: Thursday's meeting between the Dons and the Broncos marks the 231 st all-time matchup between the two programs, as SCU holds a slim 116–114 lead in the all-time series. USF has notably won seven of their last eight encounters against Santa Clara, including a season sweep of the Broncos in 2021-22. Overall, the green and gold have also won three consecutive races on the road at the LeaveyCenter.

Saturday's meeting between the Dons and the Toreros marks the 90th game-all-time between the two programs as USF currently holds a 49-40 lead in the all-time series. Aiming to continue their winning streak, the Dons have defeated the Toreros in their previous five matchups, including a USD season sweep in 2020-21 and 2021-22. FOLLOW THE ACTION: Both games this week will be broadcast live on the WCC Network and KNBR1050 during the game. Streaming, radio, live stats and ticket links for both games are available above and through the team's schedule page. FOLLOW US: Follow the Dons for updates and more information on the USF men's basketball program@USFDonsMBBon Twitter,@USFDonsMBBon Instagram and@USFDonsMBBon Facebook. TRADE: Want to dress like the Dons? RepUSF today by visiting the all new USF Dons online store at www.usfdons.com/shop. SPONSOR THE DONS: The University of San Francisco Athletics Department would like to acknowledge and thank our title sponsor – Provident Credit Union – for their continued support of USF Athletics. Interested in sponsoring the Dons? Get in touchFrank Alloccothe Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director of External Relations, [email protected] or at (415) 422-4561.

