Hyper-glorification of cricket kills the game

It may sound unbelievable, but real-life glamor is the result of real-life exploits by professionals. Take cricket for example. It wasn’t until Viv Richards bowled Australian quicks at over 95 miles per hour for a 120-yard six at the MCG that the glamor started around him. It’s been decades since Kerry Packer introduced it to the game. Now it turns out to be counterproductive and kill it.

Nortje hit by spidercam



In the Boxing Day test match between Australia and South Africa, Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje was in for a surprise. Pulling through MCG’s long ropes was the terrifying pacesetter hit with a spider cam. He and Spider Cam were heading in the same direction, the direction Nortje was on the boundary line. The camera came from behind and hit him in the head. He probably drove at a top speed of 36 km/h, causing Nortje to fall down.

Who said cricket isn’t a contact sport? South African player Anrich Nortje hit by the aerial camera at the #Boxing DayTest Meanwhile, Warner has his century and Australia just two wickets down and two runs away from SA’s first innings total (Warner on 115 & Smith on 39) pic.twitter.com/ZafPYIJPue — The Wise (@SarkySage) December 27, 2022

Fortunately, the injury to his elbow and left shoulder was not serious, and Nortje was able to scalp OZ’s wickets, including those of double centurion David Warner. Recovery didn’t stop him from demanding some control over the movement. In an interview after playing, Nortje said“The only thing we’ve talked about before is how low it is, and it probably shouldn’t be unless for interviews or something. don’t think it should travel at head height.

It’s been a big problem

This isn’t the only time the audience’s comfort and discomfort has been at odds with players. Spider-cam is possibly the most controversial innovation introduced by broadcasters to make the game more exciting. The problem is that it ultimately negates the hard work of players on the ground. In the recent iconic T20 World Cup match, the prevented India from taking Shan Masood’s wicket.

Masood played a mistimed shot that hit the spider cam. Before he hit the camera, Kohli and Pandya surrounded him for an easy capture. Indian fans were like that smoked that they called for the camera to be shot. Similar incidents have happened observed both in international cricket and competitions all over the world, inclusive the IPL final.

The only remedy the ICC has been able to come up with is to declare the ball dead. It has failed to balance the needs of spectators and players.

Zing’s bail won’t come loose

Failure to do so has led to other deformities. One of them is LED lighting. The reason for introducing them into the game was to get a clear picture of bail loosening. In touch-and-go situations with runouts and stumps, it was a big fight to zero out the exact moment the bail came loose. The LED bails, called ‘zing bails’, spark when the ball hits the stumps. These are accurate to a fraction of a second.

However, they have a problem. This bail is too heavy. The heaviness of this bail makes it difficult to loosen. In cases where the batsman misses the line and the ball just touches the edge of the stump, the bails have been found unmoved. Many players, including former Indian and Australian captains Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch, have raised the issue, but ICC refuses to make any changes.

Small boundaries are detrimental

It’s like these bails add an extra layer of pyrotechnics to the game, which is also why boundary ropes get shorter year after year. Back in the day, hitting sixes at grounds like Eden Gardens, Wankhede, SCS, MCG, Adelaide, Brisbane and Lors earned reputations for hitters. Quite a few things have changed. To give the public an engaging experience, ICC is shortening the border ropes.

Borders of 70 meters in length (a mediocrity in the 1970s and 1980s) have become a norm. Even the Australian grounds known for their length are being shortened. Just before the 2022 T20 World Cup, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer flogged out on the phenomenon. The content of hitting boundaries is disappearing, and only camera-friendly style like flexible innovations make big hits glamorous.

Boundary Pads

More sixes means more audience and therefore more money. TV rights are increasing at a lightning fast pace. Despite the record numbers, ICC continues to mess with office supplies on the floor. Instead of a long rope, the ICC has deployed cushioned rope on boundary lines. These border toblerones are not there for clarity. Instead, ICC earns revenue from it. Advertisers use these pillows to increase awareness of their products.

As a result, the thickness continues to increase, limiting player space to prevent injuries. If a player lands on these cushions during play, there is a high risk of injury to the foot. It is doubly difficult for a pace bowler as their knee is their most important asset. Recently there was an English pace bowler expelled of the T20 World Cup thanks to these cushions alone.

There is no doubt that the ICC always has the best interests of the game in mind. At the same time, it must also look at the unintended consequences of its policies. Games aren’t just for spectators. The players and the spirit of the game make cricket what it is.

