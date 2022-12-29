HOUSTON Ole Miss football is looking for a win in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday when it kicks off Texas Tech at the NRG Stadium.

The Rebels (8-4) come into this game after losing three consecutive games to close out their regular season. The Ole Miss players have emphasized that ending that losing streak is a major motivating factor for them to get into bowl season. Other than players in the transfer portal, according to Lane Kiffin, the Rebels have not dissuaded anyone from playing this game.

Texas Tech (7-5) plays good football in this game. The Red Raiders finished their regular season with wins against Kansas, Iowa State and Oklahoma.

These two teams met relatively recently, playing a regular season game in Houston that Ole Miss won in 2018. Ole Miss holds a 4-2 all-time series lead, including wins in all three bowl matchups between these two programs.

Ole Miss Football Score vs. Texas Tech: live updates

Postgame links

INSTANT ANALYSIS:Disastrous first half sinks Ole Miss football in Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech

TARGETED EJECT:Ole Miss football linebacker Troy Brown ejected for targeted penalty in Texas Bowl

ANOTHER OBJECTIVE:Ole Miss Soccer DB Ladarius Tennison Disqualified From Texas Bowl Due To Targeting

Fourth quarter

LAST: Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25. A fourth consecutive loss for the Rebels to close out the season.

41 seconds left: Jaxson intercepted Dart in the end zone. That will do.

3:03 left: The outside kick is returned for a touchdown by Texas Tech’s Loic Fouonji. 44-yard kickoff return TD.

pat good. That kind of night for Ole Miss.

Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25.

3:10 left: Touchdown Ole Miss! What a catch from Malik Heath and what a back shoulder throw from Jaxson Dart.

19-yard TD pass. Two-point conversion is… not good. Pass incomplete. Jordan Watkins was the intended target and was clearly obstructed, but no flag. Curious.

Texas Tech 35, Ole Miss 25.

3:26 left: Quinshon Judkins gains 23 yards on a carry down the middle.

4:45 left: Dart to Malik Heath for 30 yards. Heath stays on the turf after the game. He is awake after being checked out by Ole Miss’s staff.

5:40 left: What a move from Miles Battle, rushing to knock the ball out of the hands of Tech RB Cam’Ron Valdez as Valdez was about to score.

Ball flew through the end zone. Touchback and Ole Miss ball. Rebels have another path here.

Jaxson Dart back in the game.

7:35 departed: Touchdown Ole Miss! Jaxson Dart is upside down as he runs into the end zone, but he was over the goal line.

He remains lying down after the piece and slowly walks away after a few moments. Here comes Luke Altmyer on the two-point attempt.

Altmyer’s pass is incomplete. Texas Tech 35, Ole Miss 19.

9:36 on: TTU’s Trey Wolff is good from 25 yards out. Tech QB Tyler Shough has 103 rushing yards and two TDs on 24 carries.

Texas Tech 35, Ole Miss 13.

12:03 left: Dayton Wade makes the first down catch over the middle, but fumbles into Texas Tech territory. Red Raiders ball.

A very, very bad day for Ole Miss offense.

13:20 left: Touchdown Texas Tech. SaRodorick Thompson with a 1-yard touchdown run. An 11-play, 71-yard drive. Two-point attempt not good.

Texas Tech 32, Ole Miss 13.

Third quarter

1:55 left: Quinshon Judkins retired at 2nd and 1. Jaxson Dart retired at 3rd and 1. Judkins retired again at 4th and 1.

Not good football. Technical ball.

3:40 left: Tyler Shough gets fired, stripped and clumsy. Ole Miss recovers. Tavius ​​Robinson on the sack.

4:53 left: Ladarius Tennison ejected for attacking the Tech punt return. That is determined by assessment.

5:02 left: Dart is incomplete on 3 and 18. Ole Miss will kick.

6:14 on: Trey Wolff misses from 41 yards away. Ole Miss’s defense holds up again.

Ole Miss back in 13

9:08 left: Touchdown Ole Miss! Dart to Jordan Watkins for an 11-yard touchdown. PAT bad after a false start on a two-point conversion attempt.

Texas Tech 26, Ole Miss 13.

12:48 left: Ole Miss may or may not return in this game. But that was a necessary defensive stop from the half. Texas Tech will kick.

Second quarter

28 seconds left: Shough to Jerand Bradley for a Tech touchdown. Two-point attempt not good.

Texas Tech 26, Ole Miss 7.

1:42 left: Jaxson Dart is wheeled into the turf with a carry and clumsily. Texas Tech recovers and Dart is in some discomfort.

Judgment on the field after review. Technical ball.

2:13 about: Texas Tech’s Trey Wolff is good from 32 yards out. Ole Miss defense holds and (more importantly?) forces a kick.

Texas Tech 20, Ole Miss 7.

6:24 left: Ole Miss’s offensive woes continue. Dayton Wade falls 10 yards short on a 4th and 6th from the Ole Miss 29-yard line. Sales on downs.

That probably should have been a point.

6:59 left: Touchdown Texas Tech! Tyler Shough extends into the end zone over the right side on a 2-yard touchdown run. Red Raiders cash in on the turnover.

Texas Tech 17, Ole Miss 7.

8:02 departed: Dart is intercepted deep in Ole Miss’s territory by Tech’s Marquis Waters. Terrible, terrible start for the Rebel attack.

10:19 left: A much-needed stop for Ole Miss’s defense, holding 4th and goal from the Ole Miss 2-yard line. Shough threw close to the goal line, often resulting in defensive stops.

13:20 left: Troy Brown hits Shough late, is called for a personal foul with a shot.

After review, it is targeted. Brown is DQd.

First quarter

44 seconds left: Dart is intercepted on 4th and 3 near center field. Yuck.

3:23 left: Trey Wolff is good from 42 yards out.

Texas Tech 10, Ole Miss 7.

5:26 about: Touchdown Ole Miss! Zach Evans 8-yard TD run ties the game to the PAT good.

Ole Miss 7, Texas Tech 7.

6:10 left: Great response from Jaxson Dart. A 37-yard catch by Dayton Wade and a 19-yard reception by Malik Heath have Ole Miss in range.

6:43 left: This first quarter is a story of fourth downs. Texas Tech is in the end zone on fourth and a goal from the Ole Miss 2-yard line to a Tyler Shough keeper in a snap that went through the legs of a moving Behren Morton. Wow.

pat good. Texas Tech 7, Ole Miss 0.

9:13 about: Lane Kiffin goes for it just about everywhere on the field, I suppose. Ole Miss QB Quinshon Judkins is full for a fourth and 1st down loss at the Ole Miss 29 yard line.

10:37 departed: Ole Miss Interception! Tyler Shough is picked up in the end zone by Trey Washington. Ole Miss’s defense finishes a shaky opening drive with a big play.

12:33 left: Jaxson Dart’s 4th down pass is incomplete. Ole Miss’s first ride ends with a turnover on downs in Tech territory.

15:00 departure: About ready to go in Houston. Will Ole Miss be able to run more efficiently with the ball again tonight? The 2.0 yards per striker tally against Mississippi State last month must be a sour taste. That could be the key tonight.

The kick-off is scheduled for a little after 8.10 p.m