



MILWAUKEE The Marquette women’s basketball team (9-4, 2-2 BIG EAST) suffered a 54-52 loss to RV Villanova at the Al McGuire Center on Wednesday night. Despite a strong defensive effort and career performance from MU senior guard Jordanian king the Golden Eagles fell just short in a defensive battle against last season’s runners-up BIG EAST. “We are obviously disappointed with the end of the game, this was a good, hard-fought BIG EAST game and we knew it was going to be a drag playing against a team like Villanova,” Marquette’s head coach said. Megan Duffie . “I thought Jordanian king had some great moments that prepared us to attack, and I thought we (Maddy) Siegrist did a good job overall, but there were some timely baskets from Villanova and they also had some great defensive stops.” Each game got off to a slow offensive start, Villanova leading 13-8 through a quarter as the teams combined to shoot just 8 of 36 off the floor in the first 10 minutes. Higher guard Jordanian king helped fuel Marquette’s scoring efforts in the second quarter, leading 11 points as MU brought the game within one point, 25–24, at halftime. After both teams scored 16 points in the third quarter, MU trailed by five points late in the fourth quarter. King skipped a mid-range jumper 51.5 to make it a three-point game at 53-50. The Golden Eagles then forced a shot clock violation to regain possession with 19.3. King then scored a layup with 5.7 on the clock to finish within one. After a one-on-two trip to the free throw for Villanova, MU was unable to get up at the buzzer. King finished with her first career double-double as she scored 23 points to go along with a career-high 11 rebounds to lead the team in both categories while playing all 40 minutes of action. Villanova (11-3, 2-1 BIG EAST) got the pace from Maddy Siegrist, who finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Jordanian king recorded the first double-double of her career, with 23 points to go, along with a career-high 11 rebounds.

King moved up three places on Marquette’s all-time scoring list, passing Kiesha Oliver (1996-00), Sarina Simmons (2019-13) and Danielle Kamm (2003-07). She now ranks 27th with 1,083 career points.

This was King’s eighth career-plus 20-point performance and her fifth of the season.

Chloe Marota made her 130th career appearance and reached sixth place in all-time games played in a MU uniform. She ties Tatiyiana McMorris (2007-11), Erin Monfre (2005-09) and Natisha Hiedeman (2015-19) on the list.

Marotta also moved up to 13th on the program’s rebounding leaderboard, passing Sarina Simmons (2009-13). She now has 732 boards in her career.

Marotta finished second on the team tonight in both points (10) and rebounds (9).

Emily La Chapelle played a career-high 35 minutes, surpassing her previous career-high of 22. She finished with seven points, three rebounds and a steal.

Villanova was held to just 31.1 percent (19-of-61) shooting from the floor, the second-lowest shooting percentage of the season.

Marquette finished the game shooting 35.7 percent (20-of-56) from the floor, 33.3 percent (2-of-6) from 3-point range, and 100.0 percent (10-of-10) from the free throw line.

Marquette won the rebounding battle 38-36.

The loss drops Marquette to 18-13 all-time against Villanova. NEXT ONE: Marquette embarks on a three-game road trip traveling to Storrs, Connecticut, to face UConn on Saturday, December 31 at 1 p.m. The game will air on SNY with live stat links available on GoMarquette.com. Stay up to date with the Marquette women’s basketball program through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteWBB) and Instagram (@marquettewbb) and ‘like’ on Facebook (/MarquetteWBB).

