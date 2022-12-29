India men’s cricket team full schedule for 2023





The Indian cricket team ended 2022 with a Test series win against Bangladesh and earned significant points for qualification into the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The Indian team is one of the busiest in the international circuit and will not rest for a long time. The Men-in-Blue will be seen in action once time expires in 2023. India has the WTC Final and the ODI World Cup on their radar in the coming year. India is hosting the 50-over World Cup, which will make the tournament even more important. On the contrary, India will have to win the Border Gavaskar Series against Australia to confirm their spot in the WTC Final. WTC: India, Australia favourite, South Africa in margin for final India will start 2023 with a T20I series followed by three ODIs against Sri Lanka. The squad announced on Tuesday made it clear that the BCCI wants to review the team structure and get rid of some of the senior pros who have been lukewarm with their performance. Here is India men’s team schedule for 2023 (Time in ACTUAL) Sri Lanka tour through India January 3 | 7pm – First T20I, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai January 5 | 7pm – Second T20I, MCA Stadium, Pune January 7 | 7pm – Third T20I, SCA Stadium, Rajkot January 10 | 1.30pm – First ODI, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati January 12 | 1.30pm – Second ODI, Eden Gardens, Kolkata January 15 | 1.30pm – Three ODIs, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram India vs Sri Lanka Squads: Hint of transition, focus on ODIs, Dhawan pointed the door New Zealand tour of India January 18 | 2pm – First ODI, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad January 21 | 2pm – Second ODI, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur January 24 | 2pm – Third ODI, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore January 27 | 7pm – First T20I, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi January 29 | 7pm – Second T20I, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow February 1 | 7pm – Third T20I, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Australia tour of India February 9 -13 | 9.30am – First Test, VCA Stadium, Nagpur February 17 – 21 | 9.30am – Second Test, Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi March 1 – 5 | 9.30am – Third Test, HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala March 9 – 13 | 9.30am – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad March 17 | 2pm – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai March 19 | 2pm – VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam March 22 | 2pm – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Indian Premier League 2023 (pause for national side) March to June Dates to be confirmed World Test Championship Final (subject to qualificationsOn) June Dates to be confirmed India tour of the West Indies July August 2023 – Dates to be confirmed Two tests (WTC 2023-25 ​​cycle) Three ODIs Three T20Is Australia tour of India September Dates to be confirmed Three ODIs ACC Asia Cup 2023 September – Dates to be confirmed (13 ODIs in total including the final) 2023 ICC ODI World Cup October – Dates to be confirmed (48 ODIs in total, including two semi-finals and one final) Australia tour of India November – Dates to be confirmed Five T20Is India tour through South Africa December 2023 – January 2024 – Dates to be confirmed Two tests (WTC 2023-25 ​​cycle) Three ODIs Three T20Is Read all Latest news, Trending news, Cricket news, Bollywood news, India news and News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

