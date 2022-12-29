The Primeur – Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429

Ball today: Four bowl games today. Duke vs. UCF in the Military Bowl (2p EST on ESPN), Arkansas vs. Kansas in the Liberty Bowl (5:30p EST on ESPN), Oregon vs. North Carolina (8p on FOX) and Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl (9p on ESPN).

Elmhurst (D-III – IL): Mike Murray, who has extensive ties to the region, has accepted the head coaching job.

UNLV: The program has formally announced the additions of Vance Vice (OL), Ricky Logo (DL), and Jeff Fish (Strength and Conditioning).

Nebraska: Matt Rhule’s off-field staff consists in part of; Sean Padden (GM), Jarret Wishon (Head Coach’s Assistant), Omar Hales (Player Human Resources Director), Mike Wallace (Director of Scouting), Kevin McGarry (Senior Defensive Analyst), Adam DiMichele (Offensive Analyst), Phil Simpson (Defensive Quality Control) .

Our Lady (NAIA – MI): Nick Marrogy has been promoted to tight coach/recruiting coordinator per source.

Cincinnati: Cass Simmons, Ohio State staff and recruiting assistant, joins the staff as director of recruiting strategy, tweets Matt Zenitz.

South Florida: Kent State receivers coach Matthew Middleton is the new wide receivers coach, per multiple outlets.

Georgia: Two words are central to Kirby Smart’s leadership philosophy.

Hampton (FCS – VA): Hampton University is currently seeking an Equipment Manager for its football program. Responsibilities include managing the day-to-day operation of the equipment room, equipment inventory, equipment maintenance, practice and play equipment, etc. A minimum of 2 years of colligate and/or professional equipment management experience is required. Interested applicants should send a resume and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Brooks Andersson at [email protected]

North Texas: As we previously reported, Chris Gilbert has now been announced as tight coach.

Franklin Pierce Univ. (D-II – NH): The FPU is accepting applications for a defensive back/assistant coaching position. This is a 12 month contract with benefits. Salary will be $24,000 per year. Previous experience playing or coaching college-level defensive backs is required. This position comes with no housing or meals. Send a letter of motivation, resume and references to [email protected]

Concordia St. Paul (D-II – MN): Concordia St. Paul (D2-MN) is looking for two offensive assistants, preferably to work with Running Backs or Wide Receivers. These are both part-time positions without fringe benefits. Duties include coaching a position, recruiting, and other duties assigned by the head football coach. If interested, please send a cover letter, resume and references to [email protected] Appraisal of candidates will begin immediately with the potential of interviews conducted at the AFCA convention. No phone calls.

Stanford: Former Wisconsin inside linebackers coach Mark D’Onofrio joins the Stanford staff, according to multiple reports. He joins Bobby April (DC) and Ross Kolodziej (DL) as former Badgers coaches heading west to the Cardinal.

Illinois: Art Sitkowski, a junior quarterback for the Illini, will join the coaching staff as a student assistant after their Jan. 4 bowl game.

North Texas: New AD Jared Mosley has signed a five-year contract starting at $500,000 a year, according to Brett Vito of the Denton Record Chronicle.

State of Jackson (FCS – MS): Jackson State is targeting longtime assistant to Hugh Freeze as its next offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

Wilmington (D-III – OH): Wilmington College is looking for a defensive intern. This position includes room, board and an allowance. Duties include coaching a position group (Corners), recruiting own area and other duties under the guidance of the Head Coach Football. If interested, all candidates should apply via this link.

Northern Colorado (FCS): The source adds that coach Mike Armour, who has been tight for a long time, and Shawn Byrnes, a veteran offensive line, are also not being retained.

Oklahoma state: A fiery Mike Gundy threatens to “take out” a reporter after a question about possible personnel changes.

Northern Colorado (FCS): By source, running backs coach and former Idaho offensive coordinator Brian Reader is not being held

Adrian (D-III – MI): Adrian College is looking for a defensive backs coach. This is an internship for 10 months. Board and lodging is included with a small allowance. Adrian College participates in the MIAA competitive conference. Duties include coaching a job group, recruiting, and other duties under the direction of the head football coach. Bachelor’s degree is required. If interested, please email [email protected] Interviews will take place at the AFCA convention and thereafter until the position is filled.

Bethune Cookman (FCS – FL): The new head coach of the Wildcats is Ed Reed.

$2 Million Coordinator: The final $2 million college football coordinator comes from an unexpected program.

Fordham (FCS-NY): DFO Chris Riverso has left the program to pursue another opportunity.

Maine (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that Maine is making a few staff changes, including the dispatcher.

Indiana Wesleyan (NAIA): Jordan Langs has stepped down after an 11-2 season and playoff run that ended in the semifinals to take on a new challenge.

maroon: According to multiple reports, Georgia Southern’s trustees coach, Marcus Davis, will join the staff as the trustees’ coach. A former wide receiver himself, Davis is a former Auburn player. The lease completes Hugh Freeze’s first full-time workforce at The Plains.

