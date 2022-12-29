opinion | Why I finally gave away our air hockey table this Christmas





Comment on this story Commentary There were a lot of presents in our house this Hanukkah and Christmas (our family does both), but the present I keep thinking about is the one we gave away. In the end I had to let go of the air hockey table. If you grew up in a certain era in suburban America, surrounded by Fonzie posters and cassette tapes, when basements had far more shag carpets than stadium seats, then you probably understand the mystique of the air hockey table. It was an aspirational part of childhood achieved by few and coveted by all. You knew you’d never own the model at the bowling alley, which was seemingly the size of a small boat and ran on an engine more powerful than your neighbor’s Chevette. The home version was slower and lighter, and if you hit the puck too hard it could fly off the table and seriously injure someone you love. It was a chance you had to take. Ping pong and pool tables were more for adults. Foosball got boring after 10 minutes. Air hockey stood alone. To follow Matt Bai his opinions To follow I didn’t want much in my youth, but that table was never an option. We didn’t have a finished basement and it would never replace my mother’s piano. However, I decided that my son and daughter would not be robbed. We had a basement, and Wayne Gretzky as my witness, that basement would have air hockey. There’s an entire industry devoted to giving in to this nostalgia. You can find dozens of air hockey tables online, from cheaply made table versions to models approaching commercial quality that can run you a thousand dollars or more. Let’s just say I’ve moved closer to that end of the spectrum. I think I knew right away that the air hockey table was destined to become the world’s most expensive container of discarded sweatshirts. For weeks before it was unveiled five or six Christmases ago, it sat fully assembled in the basement, its unmistakable outline pathetically wrapped in a sheet, and none of the kids noticed. They sometimes played with it during sleepovers, and I’d hear the thump below, above the reassuring hum of the engine, and I’d think to myself, yes. This is what childhood should be. But to them, air hockey was just a toy, no better or worse than the plastic coaster it replaced, and much less technical than the Xbox. It did not occupy an exotic environment in their imagination. Looking back now, it seems clear to me that my childhood dream wasn’t so much about air hockey as it was about camaraderie. My dad was always working, my mom ran the household, my two older sisters weren’t interested in baseball or superheroes. I spent a lot of time just hanging out, sorting baseball cards, or reading or making things up. What the air hockey table represented was a tandem activity that no one could resist. It was a if you build it they will come. Somehow if I had one in the house I would never be lonely again. But of course my children have never known isolation. There is a world of instant and constant connection FaceTime and Discord, Minecraft and Fortnite. Even alone in their rooms, they are never really alone. When entering, you should always assume that an invisible audience is lurking. Our children are lucky in this way. I know that there are children who grow up in this virtual world, but who are excluded by their peers for whatever reason, and I think what it must be like for their parents. But I also wonder if there isn’t some value in having to live long stretches of the day within yourself, steadily honing invaluable skills of imagination and self-reliance, dreaming of heroic pursuits. Or maybe air hockey. I find myself worrying: if you are so rarely lonely, how do you learn to be alone? Is it reasonable for me to hope they never have to find out? This Christmas we bought some new exercise equipment for the basement, and I finally agreed that the air hockey table had to go. We offered it to some friends with younger children, and on Christmas Eve I watched them tow away the air hockey table I had always wanted. I won’t miss it. These days, my wife or my kids are always up for a game of eight-ball or some hoops. I just need to go online. Articles about popular opinions View 3 more stories

