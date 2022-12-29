Here are the things you can bet on if sports betting is legal in Ohio

CINCINNATI Coin flips, cornhole and Call of Duty. Can you guess which of these makes for a legal bet in Ohio?

The answer can be found in the Events and stakes catalogdefining bets that will be allowed and banned when Ohio launches its sports betting industry on Jan. 1.

The catalog, published by the Ohio Casino Control Commission in mid-December, excludes betting on coin flips or any other arbitrary stipulations. It requires bets to be based on the result of an outcome on the playing field (including the virtual playing field for eSports). And it only allows betting on events approved by a sports board approved by the commission.

Major League Baseball and the NFL, NBA, NCAA and NHL all made the list. So did the Call of Duty League. The American Cornhole League did not.

Were pleased with what they approved, said Jeff Lowich, vice president of retail operations at FanDuel, the nation’s largest sportsbook.

The catalog is quite extensive, said Geoff Zochodne, who follows the sports betting industry for the only publication, Covers.com. I think the comment from the director of the Casino Control Commission is that they think they basically have 95% of all competitions that people are likely to want to bet on anyway.

The WCPO 9 I-Team compared Ohio’s gambling catalog to those in other states. Our review found that Ohio may be leaving some money on the table by not approving certain bets, while raising integrity questions with bets it does allow.

Colorado, for example, generated $63.5 million in table tennis betting in 2020. Ohio does not allow it.

The popularity of the sport really grew in some circles during the pandemic, when not many sports were played and so people started looking for alternative sports to bet on, Zochodne said.

Ping-pong betting fell after the height of the pandemic, but they still account for more than 1% of all betting, according to monthly reports from the Colorado Department of Revenue.

Colorado has one of the largest gambling catalogs in the country, which means there are dozens of bets Ohio doesn’t have. Among them: eating contests, badminton, sailing, snooker, slap fighting and jai alai. But it sides with Ohio on the issue of coin toss betting.

FanDuel will offer a Super Bowl coin toss bet in states that allow it this year, along with another popular bet banned by Ohio: What color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach? Ohio prohibits betting on things determined prior to the performance of the athletes in the event, including what clothes are worn and what sports drinks are consumed.

Those are fun bets that people like to throw a few dollars at, Lowich said. I don’t think it has a big impact on Ohio revenue.

Lowich said Ohio’s betting catalog is large enough to accommodate more than 90% of the bets FanDuel makes in other states. And in some ways it offers more flexibility.

There are other states where customers can’t bet on college teams in that particular state, Lowich said. There are other states that don’t allow college teams playing in that particular state even if they aren’t from that state to bet, but Ohio allowed that and wanted to be able to offer that kind of betting.

Ohio has joined a list of 15 states that allow proposition betting on college athletes. Colorado is one of 14 states that prohibits such bets.

Proposal bets are bets that do not depend on the outcome of a game, but on the performance of individual athletes. Examples include whether a running back wins 100 yards in a game or how many batters a pitcher hits.

Ohio State University asked regulators to ban betting on college athletes in January and limit betting on college sports to football and basketball. Ohio’s catalog allows NCAA Division I betting on football, basketball, baseball, field hockey, lacrosse, soccer, softball, and volleyball.

Gaming outside influences from those looking to get an edge in their betting have used college students who are roommates, friends of or the competitors themselves to create an advantage for themselves or even throw games, Stacy Rastaukas, vice president of the state of Ohio, wrote to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. This must be avoided for the safety of the students and the integrity of the competition.

Zochodne said proposition bets often involve high-profile athletes whose actions are scrutinized whether they’ve been bet on or not.

An Ohio State game is going to be a lot of people watching, Zochodne said. If you have a prop bet, the concerns about integrity probably won’t be as great as they would be with a much smaller sport just because there are hundreds of thousands of people watching them.

Commission spokeswoman Jessica Franks said college sports betting proposals had been approved by House Bill 29, which legalized sports betting in Ohio.

HB 29 also requires the Commission to approve a process by which a sports board can request the commission to ban or restrict betting on sporting events or betting, Franks added. But the NCAA has yet to apply for the limits proposed by Ohio State.

Of the bordering states of Ohio, Michigan allows betting on college athletes, Pennsylvania does not. Indiana allows prop bets before the start of a game.

For anyone who feels restricted by Ohio’s catalog, Indiana allows betting on various sports, Ohio does not. They include handball, rowing, bull riding, sailing and darts. Michigan allows betting that you can’t find in Ohio or Indiana, including drone racing, billiards, and the American Ultimate Disc League.