Aggies Knocked Down by Southern Utah in WAC Opener





Next game: Sam Houston 12-31-2022 | 16.00 hours ESPN+ | Comcast New Mexico | Bally Sports Arizona (tape delay) Zia Country 99.5 Dec 31 (Sat) / 4pm Sam Houston History LAS CRUCES, NM Despite taking an early lead, the Aggies’ (7-6, 0-1 WAC) dropped their WAC home opener for the first time since 2008 and fell to league newcomer Southern Utah (9-5, 1- 0 WAC) 79 -75 on Wednesday nights. NM State was led by Deshawndre Washington who posted 18 points on the night after finishing last week with a season-low five points in the win over North Carolina A&T. Washington also led the Aggies in rebounding as he knocked down 11 boards to record his third double-double of the season. Xavier Pinson , Anthony Roy and Da Juan Quaye Gordon also reached double digits against the Thunderbirds, finishing with 16, 11 and 10 respectively. As a team, NM State shot 44% (24-54) from the floor while also managing to beat one of the best rebounding teams in the conference (35-34). The Aggies struggled to control the ball as they finished the night with 16 turnovers, including 10 in the first half. The Thunderbirds also capitalized on the Aggie errors by taking 25 points off turnovers, while NM State was only able to turn Southern Utah’s 15 turnovers into just 10 points. Preseason First Team All-WAC selection Tevian Jones got SUU going in scoring by scoring 20 points, with much of his production coming from outside the arc (5-7). Even with Jones’ performance, the Thunderbirds put on a balanced offense as they finished with five scorers in double digits. FIRST HALF To say the Aggies got off to a strong start would be an understatement, as NM State held the nation’s third-highest scoring offense at zero points for nearly four minutes as the Thunderbirds opened the game 0–7 from the field. Meanwhile led by five points out Xavier Pinson NM State was able to build a 10-0 lead out of the gate.

NM State was able to build a 10-0 lead out of the gate. After the fast start, the virtual lid would switch sides on the rim as Southern Utah rebounded with a 15-4 run to take a 15-14 lead with 10:14 left on the clock.

Da Juan Quaye Gordon eventually knocked down a three to put the Aggies back in the driver’s seat. However, Southern Utah would respond with a 9-0 run to extend their lead to seven points with 7:54 left in the first period.

eventually knocked down a three to put the Aggies back in the driver’s seat. However, Southern Utah would respond with a 9-0 run to extend their lead to seven points with 7:54 left in the first period. After some back and forth, Anthony Roy would serve as the Aggies’ lone offensive source to close out the half by hitting a pair of back-to-back three-pointers to help NM State go into the break trailing by five points. SECOND HALF Doctor Bradley brought some life to the building with a dunk over a Southern Utah defender to score the second half for the Aggies. However, SUU guard Drake Allen responded to the ensuing possession with a think of his own to put the Thunderbirds ahead by eight points while stilling the crowd. Early @WACSports Nominated for Play of the Week!#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/uD6u603YdK — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) December 29, 2022 Later, Southern Utah would push its lead to 10 points on a five-point run in which all five points came from Jason Spurgin. NM State would eventually face a 14-point deficit with only 7:52 left to play.

Fueled by one Deshawndre Washington and one, NM State was able to ratchet up five consecutive points to narrow the gap to nine points with 5:27 on the clock.

and one, NM State was able to ratchet up five consecutive points to narrow the gap to nine points with 5:27 on the clock. Trailing by 11 with just over two minutes left to play, NM State was able to score seven unanswered runs to make it a two possession game.

However, a Southern Utah and one with about 30 seconds left appeared to be the final nail in the Aggie coffin as the Thunderbirds defeated the Aggies by four points. NOTE NUMBERS For the second time this season Deshawndre Washington finished the game as the Aggies’ leading scorer (18) and top rebounder (11). This is also his third double-double of the season and the third straight game in which an Aggie has recorded a double-double.

finished the game as the Aggies’ leading scorer (18) and top rebounder (11). This is also his third double-double of the season and the third straight game in which an Aggie has recorded a double-double. After being out of the lineup for NM State’s stint in the Sun Bowl Invitational, Anthony Roy returned to court and finished with 11 points to mark his best scoring result since November 30, when he posted 23 against UTEP.

returned to court and finished with 11 points to mark his best scoring result since November 30, when he posted 23 against UTEP. Marchelus Avery appeared in the starting line-up for the fourth consecutive game.

appeared in the starting line-up for the fourth consecutive game. Xavier Pinson finished with more than 10 points for the ninth time this season as he hauled in 16 points, including a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line for the second time this season.

finished with more than 10 points for the ninth time this season as he hauled in 16 points, including a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line for the second time this season. Da Juan Quaye Gordon continued his scoring streak as he scored 10 points to make it six games in a row where he has recorded double figures in the scoring column. ++NM state++

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nmstatesports.com/news/2022/12/28/mens-basketball-aggies-downed-by-southern-utah-in-wac-opener.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ngcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos