Cricket: Kane Williamson breaks double century as Black Caps eye first test win over Pakistan

Kane Williamson raises his bat after scoring a fifth double hundred. Photo / AP

Kane Williamson made even more history in the first test against Pakistan – but the selfless former skipper was sure to trade in all four eight wickets tomorrow.

In his first innings since relinquishing the Test captaincy, Williamson hit an unbeaten 200 on day four, capping off an indifferent batting year in supreme style.

New skipper Tim Southee stated that once Williamson reached the milestone, one ball for tea and 612-9 on the board. That was New Zealand’s tenth highest total in Test history and the eighth time they have surpassed 600 in the last decade.

Southee must have been tempted by thoughts of an earlier and more aggressive statement, especially when spinners Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi struck in the final session to leave Pakistan 77-2, trailing by 97 points.

But with the field still turning, those wickets will have built the confidence of the Black Caps heading into day five, aiming for a winning return after 20 years away from Pakistan.

Even if tomorrow’s game ends in a draw, it will remain one of Williamson’s most memorable.

The 32-year-old boasts the most double centuries by a New Zealand batsman, breaking a tie with his predecessor as skipper Brendon McCullum.

He also became the third man to surpass 200 in four consecutive calendar years, alongside Sri Lankan Marvin Atapattu (1998-2001) and West Indies great Brian Lara (2003-2006).

It was Williamson’s first double hundred scored offshore, his second against Pakistan – following the 238 he scored in Christchurch early last year – and third in which he finished the innings unbeaten.

That knock at Hagley Oval was Williamson’s last century in any format and breaking a five-Test goal drought made him the 25th batsman to score 25 Test centuries.

The Kiwi drew within a ton of Sir Garry Sobers and two of Allan Border, and among contemporaries Williamson trails only his Big Four cohort, with Steve Smith (29) followed by Joe Root (28) and Virat Kohli (27).

And with his career average passing 54 late in the innings, Williamson can now boast the sixth-best mark of the 25-man group, even surpassing Sachin Tendulkar (53.78).

It all added up to an excellent individual outing, although there was no guarantee it would ultimately be tied to team success.

After resuming at 440-6, Williamson and the lower order batted unhurriedly on day four, working their way into a position from which they would not be beaten. The Black Caps added 172 runs for the loss of three wickets, scoring 2.92 runs and over in the first two sessions.

Playing a little more extensively as the day went on, Williamson hit his only six to bring the Black Caps 600 forward after appearing extremely comfortable during his 392-ball stay on the crease.

Williamson plays a reverse sweep on day four. Photo / AP

The No. 3 was called out for the second time in its innings in the first session, tagged onto the pad by Nauman Ali. But after his initial assessment revealed an inside edge, this time an immediate reference was warranted when replays showed the ball throwing off the leg.

Pakistan’s only other chance to remove Williamson came on 21, when he was tricked by Ali, only for Sarfaraz Ahmed to seize the stupid opportunity.

Playing the rest of the innings without major errors, Williamson formed valuable partnerships with Daryl Mitchell (65), Tom Blundell (90) and finally Ish Sodhi (154).

The legspinner ends his four-year test feeling good about his efforts with the ball and bat, reaching a new high of 65no. And given the three outs posted by the three hitters below him, Sodhi’s presence was invaluable to Williamson’s immense knock.

But with that pair batting together at a strike rate of 46.8, the Black Caps may come to regret their disinterest in moving the game forward. After 21 wickets fell in the first four days, New Zealand now needs eight scalps on the last.