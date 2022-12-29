Who’s Playing ‘Thursday Night Football’ Tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL week 17





The final “Thursday Night Football” game means a lot to one team, and maybe not so much to another. The Cowboys are still fishing for an outside opportunity at the NFC East, and a win over “TNF” could bring them that much closer. While an Eagles win on Sunday will clinch the division for Philadelphia, the ‘Boys just need to get their act together to lock themselves into a playoff spot. Thursday night’s matchup doesn’t really affect the Titans. Tennessee faces a winner-takes-all game in Week 18 against the Jaguars, with the winner taking the AFC South and the loser flying home for the winter. Here’s how to catch the final “Thursday Night Football” game of the 2022 season. MORE: Updated NFL Playoff Photo After Week 16 Who’s Playing ‘Thursday Night Football’ Tonight? matchup : Titans vs. Cowboys

: Titans vs. Cowboys Place: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn. The Titans and Cowboys is the final “Thursday Night Football” game of the 2022 season and has some playoff implications. The Cowboys still have an outside chance at NFC East and they need to win on Thursday night to keep pace with the Eagles. They’ll also need some help to get to that top spot, and they’ll need the Eagles to lose both of their remaining games. The Titans also have a chance to win their division, but that will come in Week 18. The winner of the Titans-Jaguars matchup on the last weekend of the season will determine who wins the AFC South. What time is the NFL game tonight? Date: Thursday December 29

Thursday December 29 Time:8:15 p.m. ET The Cowboys-Titans game kicks off Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. ET, the usual “TNF” kickoff time. The Cowboys travel to Nashville, Tenn., to take on the Titans. MORE:Why is ‘Thursday Night Football’ only on Amazon in 2022? What channel is Thursday Night Football on tonight? TV channel (Dallas): KDFW 4, Fox 4

TV channel (Tennessee): WTVF 5, News Channel 5

Live stream:Amazon Prime Video |DAZN(in Canada) Amazon Prime Video will continue to be the home of “Thursday Night Football” and will be a long-term part of the streaming platform’s 11-year deal with the NFL. The massive contract makes Amazon the NFL’s exclusive broadcast partner for the event, so fans will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game. That said, the NFL has taken steps to ensure those without a subscription can still watch every game if they’re in the playing teams’ local markets. Fans in the Dallas market can watch the game on Fox 4, while those in the Titans bandwidth can watch the game on NewsChannel 5. Amazon put a lot of resources into its weekly broadcast. Legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels will be in attendance for the game with Kirk Herbstreit, who is in his first season as an NFL color commentator. Kaylee Hartung is the sideline reporter. A studio crew of host Charissa Thompson and former players Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick provide pre-game, halftime and game coverage. Marshawn Lynch has a segment in the pregame show. Viewers in Canada will be able towatch the match on DAZN. NFL live stream for ‘Thursday Night Football’ game Live stream:Amazon Prime video If you want to watch “Thursday Night Football” in 2022, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription. It will be the exclusive streaming home for “TNF” for the next 11 years, and the games will only be broadcast on over-the-air TV in the participating teams’ local markets. NFL Week 17 schedule Game Kick-off time (ET) TV Titans vs Cowboys 8:15 PM Prime video Game Kick-off time (ET) TV Falcons vs Cardinals 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox, fuboTV Lions vs Bears 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox, fuboTV Texans vs Jaguars 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS, fuboTV Chiefs vs. Broncos 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS, fuboTV Patriots vs Dolphins 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS, fuboTV Giants vs foals 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS, fuboTV Eagles vs Saints 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox, fuboTV Buccaneers vs Panthers 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox, fuboTV Commanders vs. Browns 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox, fuboTV Raiders vs 49ers 4:05 PM Fox, fuboTV Seahawks vs Jets 4:05 PM Fox, fuboTV Packers vs. Vikings 4:25 pm CBS, fuboTV Chargers vs rams 4:25 pm CBS, fuboTV Ravens vs Steelers 8:20 pm NBC, fuboTV Game Kick-off time (ET) TV Bengal vs bills 8:30 in the evening ESPN/ESPN2/ABC, fuboTV

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/thursday-night-football-time-channel-schedule-week-17/kbn4rz39grhreggusehsjlcq The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos