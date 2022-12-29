Sports
Tennis star Novak Djokovic ready to entertain Adelaide crowds ahead of the first Australian Open since his eviction
Tennis star Novak Djokovic says he is ready to move on as he arrives in Australia for the first time since being deported in January.
Most important points:
- Tennis star Novak Djokovic will take part in the Adelaide International, which kicks off on Sunday
- It is his first trip to Australia since he was deported in January for failing to meet COVID vaccination requirements
- He says he will never forget what happened, but he moves on and looks forward to playing
Djokovic arrived in Adelaide earlier this week ahead of his first tennis tournament in the country since he was evicted on the eve of the final Australian Open after it emerged he failed to meet Australia’s then-current COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
“It’s great to be back in Australia,” he said today.
“Obviously what happened 12 months ago was not easy for me, for my family, team, everyone close to me.
“And of course it’s disappointing to leave the country like this, but I really hoped I could [was] I get my clearance back to go back to Australia and play here.”
The former world number one and nine-time Australian Open champion had his three-year visa ban overturned ahead of next week’s Adelaide International, which he said had a “super-strong” roster of players.
“Some of the best players in the world play here, both men and women and like I said, it’s a great place,” he said.
“People in Adelaide and Australia in general love tennis, love sports, it’s a country of sports, so hopefully I’ll get a lot of people watching and we can have a good time.”
Djokovic will use the Adelaide International to prepare for his tenth Australia Open after missing his chance at the final event.
He said he has felt welcome in the city so far and hopes for a positive response from the Australian public.
“I will do my best to play good tennis and bring good emotions and good feelings to the audience,” he said.
“This is what we do as professional athletes. We’re also entertainers in a sense.”
“We’re trying to make sure people who buy their tickets to come see us feel good and have fun and really go home and have good memories, so hopefully that’s going to happen with me and my matches.”
Djokovic said his return to Australia, despite what happened, spoke volumes about his feelings for the country.
“You can’t forget those events, it’s one of those things that stays with you,” he said.
“I think it will stay with you for the rest of your life.”
“But I have to move on, as I said, and coming back to Australia says something about how I feel about this country, how I feel about playing here.”
Djokovic said the city of Melbourne is still “dear to my heart” despite what happened, and he was looking forward to returning for the Australian Open.
“That event or those circumstances won’t replace what I’ve experienced all my career in Melbourne and Australia, so I’m coming in with positive emotions and I’m really looking forward to playing there,” he said.
“It’s my favorite slam and the results prove it.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-12-29/novak-djokovic-first-australian-tournament-since-being-deported/101814892
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tennis star Novak Djokovic ready to entertain Adelaide crowds ahead of the first Australian Open since his eviction
- Costa Rica Exchange: International Students Welcomed by MSHS Families | News, Sports, Jobs
- Waltair Veerayya prepares for Bollywood strike
- Hailey Bieber drops jaws in stunning cocktail dress
- Imran and Elahi at odds over date for confidence vote in Punjab Assembly – Pakistan
- Russian Putin and Chinese Xi to meet via video link on Friday
- Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mother Heeraben A Speedy Recovery With Beautiful Sand Portrait
- 3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes parts of Assam
- Most Read Stories of 2022: Williamsburg Man Brings Concert Series to His Hometown
- Turkey to spend $13bn on early retirement in key vote
- Who’s Playing ‘Thursday Night Football’ Tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL week 17
- 2022 Medtech M&A activity fails to reach the dizzying heights of 2021