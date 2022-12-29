Tennis star Novak Djokovic ready to entertain Adelaide crowds ahead of the first Australian Open since his eviction

Tennis star Novak Djokovic says he is ready to move on as he arrives in Australia for the first time since being deported in January.

Djokovic arrived in Adelaide earlier this week ahead of his first tennis tournament in the country since he was evicted on the eve of the final Australian Open after it emerged he failed to meet Australia’s then-current COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

“It’s great to be back in Australia,” he said today.

“Obviously what happened 12 months ago was not easy for me, for my family, team, everyone close to me.

“And of course it’s disappointing to leave the country like this, but I really hoped I could [was] I get my clearance back to go back to Australia and play here.”

Novak Djokovic says he hopes to entertain the crowd at the Adelaide International. ( ABC News: Brant Cumming )

The former world number one and nine-time Australian Open champion had his three-year visa ban overturned ahead of next week’s Adelaide International, which he said had a “super-strong” roster of players.

“Some of the best players in the world play here, both men and women and like I said, it’s a great place,” he said.

“People in Adelaide and Australia in general love tennis, love sports, it’s a country of sports, so hopefully I’ll get a lot of people watching and we can have a good time.”

Djokovic will use the Adelaide International to prepare for his tenth Australia Open after missing his chance at the final event.

He said he has felt welcome in the city so far and hopes for a positive response from the Australian public.

“I will do my best to play good tennis and bring good emotions and good feelings to the audience,” he said.

“This is what we do as professional athletes. We’re also entertainers in a sense.”

“We’re trying to make sure people who buy their tickets to come see us feel good and have fun and really go home and have good memories, so hopefully that’s going to happen with me and my matches.”

Novak Djokovic was detained before being evicted in January. ( AP: James Ross )

Djokovic said his return to Australia, despite what happened, spoke volumes about his feelings for the country.

“You can’t forget those events, it’s one of those things that stays with you,” he said.

“I think it will stay with you for the rest of your life.”

“But I have to move on, as I said, and coming back to Australia says something about how I feel about this country, how I feel about playing here.”

Djokovic said the city of Melbourne is still “dear to my heart” despite what happened, and he was looking forward to returning for the Australian Open.

“That event or those circumstances won’t replace what I’ve experienced all my career in Melbourne and Australia, so I’m coming in with positive emotions and I’m really looking forward to playing there,” he said.

“It’s my favorite slam and the results prove it.”