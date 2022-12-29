Red Wings Notebook: The Griddy after a rough comeback

Don’t mind the shortage. Forget the odds. The Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 5-4 overtime victory over longtime nemesis Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

“It’s a message, you’re playing the right way, we have a chance,” head coach Derek Lalonde said on Bally Sports after the game. “Even talking to the guys after. I don’t think they will shy away from the fact that we are not good enough to make mistakes in our competition. We’re not good enough to have spelling mistakes you saw in the first period.

“That’s not a knock on the boys. I think they understand that. We always have to be very sharp to be really successful, which we clearly were in the last 40 minutes.

The sharp reaction in the final frames of the match certainly forgave the uneventful start for Detroit.

Jake Walman’s winner caps off Red Wings’ rough comeback

So after hearing what Lalonde said after the game, what were his words to the team heading into the first break?

“Not much, honestly,” Walman said via Bally Sports postgame. “We all knew we had to get better. Coach came in, just told us we have to be better in all zones and I think we got to work.

They sure did. Detroit buried two goals in the second, two in the third, then finished it off with Walman’s winner in overtime. More impressive? Andrew Copp hit one off the post less than a minute before Walman sent a pass from Copp into the net.

And the party? Only the Griddy after a pretty tough battle to get back into first place.

“That’s the Griddy right there,” Walman said of his post-game winner celebration at Bally Sports Detroit. “I think all the guys like that and all the young species probably like that too.”

Forget the Red Wings that would fold in previous situations. Just days into a new year and six days after playing their previous game, Detroit made quite an impression against a team that had been playing them well for some time.

“That was a huge game,” Walman said. “I think the guys really rallied. We knew we had more in us after the first. It was great resilience. We all knew we could do it.”

Indeed they did. Now on to Buffalo, where the Red Wings can take revenge on a team that handed them a brutal 8-3 loss on Halloween. Buffalo also won 5–4 in overtime on November 30.

The roaring Red Wings can only provide some momentum, even in what will be a back-to-back setup. But if Walman’s words are any indication, Detroit looks to be in first place to break its two-game losing streak to Buffalo this season and convert their current winning streak to three games.

“I think we got fired up after this,” Walman said. “We need to get off this a bit and then get back to work.”