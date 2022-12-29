Ledlum, Tretout push men’s basketball past Maine in overtime, 74-73





Next game: at Princeton University 12-31-2022 | 1:00 pm ESPN+ December 31 (Sat) / 1:00 PM Bee Princeton University Bangor, Maine Senior guard/attacker Chris Ledlum posted a double-double on 27 points and a career-best 15 rebounds, senior guard Like Tretout scored a career-high 17 points, and Harvard University men’s basketball outlasted the University of Maine in overtime, 74-73, on Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Center. Playing in the non-conference finals, the Crimson (9-5) had a six-point lead going into the second half before the Black Bears (6-7) forced overtime with a three-pointer in the last five seconds of regulation. Harvard scored seven of the first 10 points in overtime to lead 74-70 en route to victory. Ledlum led all players in scoring and rebounding in a game where neither team had a lead for more than two possessions. Harvard Highlights Senior guard/attacker Chris Ledlum posted a double-double behind game highs in points (27) and rebounds (15), while making 11-of-19 field goals and 4-of-5 free throws and adding two blocks. He set a new career high in rebounds.

Ledlum scored in double digits for the 13th time this season, went over 20 points for the fifth time and led the Crimson in scoring for the 11th time. He posted his third double-double of the season and 11th of his career.

Senior guard Luke Tretout scored a career-high 17 points, connecting on 6-of-8 field goals, 1-of-2 3-pointers and 4-of-6 free throws, while tallying three rebounds and two assists. Tretout scored in double digits for the third time this season.

Junior forward Justice Ajogbor netted eight points on 4-of-5 field goals, junior guard Sam Silverstone recorded six points, six rebounds and three assists, and sophomore guard Evans Nelson contributed six points, three boards, and two assists.

Senior guard Sakota wound distributed a game-high five assists with four boards.

distributed a game-high five assists with four boards. Harvard scored 14 of 27 field goals (51.9 percent) in the second half and then made 2 of 4 shots in overtime.

The Crimson had advantages in rebounds (41-33) and points in the paint (48-28). Gallery: (28-12-2022) Men’s Basketball in Maine How it happened The two teams tied at 13-13 midway through the first half before Harvard used a 7-3 stretch to go ahead 20-18 with 7:51 left in the first half. Baskets from Tretout and Ledlum and a three-pointer from Nelson led to the run.

Harvard advanced 29-23 with 3:53 left in the half as Ajogbor made back-to-back baskets and Silverstein connected on a 3-pointer.

With the Crimson leading 31-25, Maine finished the half with an 8-2 run to tie the score at 33-33 at the break.

In the second half, Harvard built a lead of 44-40 at 3:42 PM, 49-44 at 1:20 PM and 55-49 at 10:07 AM. Ledlum and Tretout scored six and five points respectively during that stretch.

The Black Bears then used a 10-4 run to tie the score at 59-59 with 5:45 left to play.

The Crimson responded as Ledlum made a basket twice in the final three minutes of regulation to give Harvard a 61-59 and 63-61 lead.

After Maine went up 64-63 with 1:26 left in the second half, Tretout scored a layup with 1:03 left and made a pair of free throws with 19 seconds left to make the score 67-64 . The Black Bears hit a 3-pointer in the final five seconds to send the game to overtime at 67-67.

In overtime, Nelson hit a jumper to open the bonus session, and Ledlum made two free throws to give Harvard a 71–67 lead with 3:53 left in OT.

After Maine pulled in 71-70, Silverstein knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:24 to play to cut the margin to 74-70. The Black Bears connected on a triple just before the final score buzzer. ?? Josh Hemmings with the blow of the court Like Tretout ! 11:35 1H | Maine 11Harvard 9 Watch on ESPN+

Josh Hemmings with the blow of the court Like Tretout! 11:35 1H | Maine 11 Harvard 9

Tretout: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 2-2 FG, 2-2 FT Watch live on ESPN+

Like Tretout does the trey sink 11:42 2H | Harvard 51 Maine 46 Ledlum: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 8-13 FG

Tretout: 9 PTS, 3-4 FG

Ajogbor: 8 PTS, 4-5 FG

Like Tretout to Chris Ledlum. Tretout throws it for Ledlum when he goes over 20 PTS! 7:16 2H | Harvard 57 Maine 53 Ledlum: 21 PTS, 9 REB, 9-14 FG

Tretout: 11 PTS, 4-5 FG

Crimson: 10-16 FG in 2H Watch live on ESPN+

Sam Silverstone hits the 3-pointer in OT. We take out the 74-73 win.

Under Tommy Amaker, The Thomas G. Stemberg '71 Family Endowed Coach for Harvard Men's Basketball, the Crimson improved to 25-5 in overtime games.

The Crimson moved to 22-9 in its last 31 non-league games and to 11-5 in its last 16 true non-conference games.

Neither team had a lead of more than two possessions (six points) in the game. Next one Harvard opens Ivy League play in Princeton on Saturday, December 31 at 1 p.m. (ESPN+).

