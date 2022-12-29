Ames cricket farmer stretches her legs with expansion

A cricket sits on an egg carton as Shelby Smith, owner of Gym-N-Eat Crickets, works at her facility in Ames on Dec. 7. Smith ordered her first 10,000 crickets on January 10, 2018, after her father, a farmer, encouraged her to explore a niche market rather than traditional agricultural markets. The crickets go into protein bars, cricket powder, and flavored, toasted cricket snacks. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

AMES The tiny crickets Shelby Smith raises for her company, Gym-N-Eat Crickets, aren’t going to solve the big problem of climate change.

But to produce the same amount of protein, crickets need six times less feed than cattle, four times less than sheep and half what is needed for pigs and broilers, according to a study. study published in 2021 in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrients.

I like to think of it as another healthy option, said Smith, 32, of Ames. It is better to have another source of protein that takes less resources.

Smith, a Des Moines East graduate who played basketball at St. Josephs University in Philadelphia, was founded Gym N Eat Crickets in 2018 after deciding she didn’t enjoy working as an equity derivatives trader for a Canadian bank in Dublin, Ireland. She came home, back to her parents’ ranch near Ames, to regroup.

Eating bugs came up on three different podcasts, Smith said. She started reading everything she could about raising crickets and pitched the idea to her parents, who supported her.

Smith raised her first 10,000 crickets in the break room of her father’s store on the farm. The chamber was insulated and could be heated to the necessary 85 degrees to encourage cricket development.

I learned the basics of raising crickets from reptile owners on YouTube, Smith said.

Because live crickets can cost 15 cents apiece at a pet store, many reptile owners raise their own crickets for food, she said. But a snake owner in Florida has different variables than a cricket breeder in Iowa.

It’s always a work in progress, Smith said. Think of raising crickets like any other livestock in the 1950s. There are many things to improve and make more efficient.

Smith now raises common house crickets in what used to be a single wide trailer surrounded by cornfields. Plastic tubs serve as cricket quarters, while egg flats in the tubs are like apartment buildings.

At about three weeks into a cricket’s life cycle, Smith sets up breeding boxes filled with peat moss, where the female crickets will lay up to 100 eggs per day. Smith feeds her herd an organic, non-GMO grain blend BioForge laboratories in Huxley, just south of Ames.

Conventionally grown grains contain too many pesticides, she said.

Before the eggs hatch, Smith harvests the adult crickets and kills them in the freezer. She processes the bugs at a factory in Collins, southeast of Ames, where she makes cricket powder, cricket bars and dry-roasted crickets in flavors like Fiesta, Smokey BBQ and Dill Pickle.

In addition to direct sales, Gym-N-Eat Crickets are sold at approximately 100 Hy-Vee stores and specialty retailers such as New Pioneer Coop, which has locations in the Corridor; Campbell’s dietn, in Des Moines; and Cornfield Coop, in Ames.

The company logo shows a smiling cricket lifting a dumbbell. Smith, the former basketball player, originally thought her product would appeal to athletes who wanted a quick burst of lean protein and fiber. But she’s found that most of her clients are young to middle-aged mothers.

Women are the more adventurous eaters, she said.

Smith spends much of her time giving interviews and speaking to groups about edible insects. When the pandemic hit in 2020, she turned to YouTube and made videos about raising the tiny, chirping creatures.

Hair YouTube channel, @therealcricketlady, has 2,700 subscribers and started bringing in a small amount of ad revenue in 2021, she said. She has also started filming on TikTok, which she sees as a good way to reach younger customers.

But some publicity comes with challenges.

In October, the Hy-Vees Johnson Avenue store in Cedar Rapids posted on Facebook about stocking Gym-N-Eat Crickets.

The post now has 6,500 comments and 4,300 shares, many of which come from people who saw the post as evidence of a baseless conspiracy theory that liberals watching climate change are forcing people to eat insects.

There were also concerns about chitin, a sugar molecule found in the exoskeleton of crickets, as well as in shellfish, mushrooms and some other foods.

Some people are allergic to chitin and scientists are studying the role it plays in the body. A Article from 2022 the peer-reviewed journal Marine Drugs looks at how chitin activates cells that may cause a poorer prognosis in some cancers, but inhibit cancer cells or increase survival in others.

Smith takes the questions seriously, both online and when she sells her produce at farmers’ markets.

My favorite answer is that I’ve been doing this since it was cool to be mad about it, she said.

Gym-N-Eat Crickets is ready for expansion. Smith and her boyfriend, Willie Beeler, bought a 140-year-old building in Collins that they plan to renovate into a distribution center and home base for Beeler’s lawn care business. The Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded Collins $100,000 towards the project.

Smith is also teaming up with a Canadian production company to develop a cricket farming docuseries that will air on the new Bloomberg Green platform, she said.

