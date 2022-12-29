College Football Playoff 2022 Prediction: Why the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes could win first title since 2015

For about six days, Ohio State’s chances of winning the College Football Playoff National Championship were as good as they had been all season. A 45–23 home loss to No. 2 Michigan on November 26 began a week of devastation as coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes saw them miss out on another Big Ten championship shot after a loss to their most hated rival . It appeared at the time that Ohio State would miss a chance to play for a national championship for the second year in a row.

But then the gods of college football answered, as they have so often done for the Buckeyes. The Utah team that had met Ohio State the year before in a modern New Year’s Six epic defeated USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, December 2. That opened a spot for Ohio State, then No. 5 in the CFP rankings, to move into the top four. From anticipation to devastation, and now back with a newfound passion for the pursuit of a title, Ohio State experienced it all in about a week.

The Buckeyes were among the preseason favorites to win the national title thanks to the return of quarterback CJ Stroud and an offense that produced video game numbers in the Rose Bowl with underclassmen leading the way. And while Ohio State is not the favorite to win the national championship, or even the semifinal favorite against No. 1 Georgia, there are plenty of reasons to believe in this team’s chances of winning it all.

1. It has the offense of hitting someone

Let’s start with Ohio State’s best weapon: it’s offensive. If it can score on Georgia, it can score on anyone. Other than Tennessee, there is no other team on Georgia’s schedule that posed the kind of threat Ohio State will make on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes have an arguably better passing offense than the Vols – or at least a deeper and more impressive wide reception space for Georgia’s secondary to try to defend. Georgia faced one 1,000-yard receiver (Hyatt) all year; Ohio State has a pair of 1,000-yard wideouts in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. This is a passing offense that Jaxon Smith-Njigba didn’t even have all season, yet it remained one of the most important units in all of college football.

Georgia, of course, was impressive when Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman and the rest of the Tennessee forward came to town on November 5. thus not allowing any passes over 30 yards. Hooker, who until then had played as a Heisman Trophy contender, had less than 200 yards passing (5.9 yards per attempt), zero touchdowns, and was nicked by Kelee Ringo late in the first half on a pass into the end zone .

For the past two years, however, Stroud has been one of college football’s elite passers, and he has the potential to become a legendary Buckeye in this postseason. Stroud has already accomplished so much in his short time as an Ohio State starter: He’s a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and he led the nation in passing efficiency and touchdown passes in 2022 after the top three nationally in both categories in 2021. He is 21-3 as a starter and now has a chance to turn all the frustrations of a second consecutive loss to Michigan into a career-defining moment in the College Football Playoff.

While Georgia’s defense dominated against Hendon Hooker and gobbled up Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, there’s a different level of college-level quarterbacking, and the Bulldogs will see it on Saturday night.

2. Eliminate the strongest enemy

Ohio State’s title chances have a second lease of life, but they could collapse thanks to the semifinal opponent: a Georgia team looking to cement its status as a dynasty with a second straight national championship. Fortunately for Ohio State, the talent margins against the ultra-talented Bulldogs are thin and the Buckeyes can increase their chances of winning a national championship by winning this game.

Georgia and Ohio State are theNo. 2 and No. 3 most talented teams, respectively, according to the 247Sports Team Talent Composite. Georgia has 15 five-star prospects and 53 four-star prospects, while Ohio State has 14 five-star prospects and 52 four-star prospects. And while Georgia has an edge in team talent, the average rating per player is 93.37 for Georgia and 92.82 for Ohio State.

If Ohio State beats Georgia, it will become the new betting favorite to win the national championship. There is, of course, the potential of a rematch against the Michigan team that has held the Buckeyes number for the past two seasons. Still, the power numbers would indicate that Day’s roster has the upper hand in the title game.

Big or small, Georgia has a talent advantage over any other opponent in the field. When considering Ohio State’s chances of winning it all, the conversation should start with beating the Bulldogs. At that point…

3. A rare underdog position

While Day and Stroud may be feeling some major pressure in the wake of a second straight loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes as a whole should be loose. This marks the first time all season Ohio State has been an underdog heading into a game. A loss would be disappointing, but it wouldn’t come with the added sting of an unexpected defeat.

There is also some history at play here. Ohio State entered the College Football Playoff at the last minute in 2014, taking the No. 4 seed in a showdown with an Alabama SEC champion. Although the Crimson Tide was favored, the Buckeyes played spoiler behind an offensive offense that continued into the College Football Playoff National Championship against Oregon. Those title-winning Buckeyes had a handful of future pros, just like the 2022 squad, and got to play with a chip on their shoulder despite being one of the most talented teams in the country.

The Atlanta environment will only add to the experience of playing spoiler. That could allow an Ohio State team that has played all year with the pressures of title contention to finally be the freer, looser team at crucial moments of this New Year’s Eve showdown.