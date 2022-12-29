Australian Open 2023, Nick Kyrgios pulls out of United Cup, Lleyton Hewitt angry, press conference, Alex de Minaur





Australia’s United Cup co-captain Lleyton Hewitt has slammed Nick Kyrgios for an apparent lack of communication over his late withdrawal from the team event. Kyrgios confirmed his withdrawal from the event just 24 hours after it started, citing the need to recover from an ankle injury and be at his best for the Australian Open in January. His absence saw Alex de Minaur take on the mantle of Australia’s male No. 1, but fell to British No. 1 Cameron Norrie in straight sets in Sydney in straight sets on Thursday night. MORE TENNIS NEWS NO SURPRISE: Rival feud flares up again when tennis boss jumps to Aussie’s defence TALKING ABOUT THAT: Demon rattled through questions after Kyrgios left the Aussie team ALL ARMS: Nadal makes huge Kyrgios slam prediction ahead of Aus Open < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Kyrgios withdraws from United Cup | 02:52 Hewitt, who faced the media following the Minaur’s loss, said he had been kept in the dark about Kyrgios’ status until the day before the tournament. I was in the same boat as all the other players yesterday, Hewitt said. I didn’t know more (than others). It was pretty tough for everyone. It was more likely the lack of communication and that these guys didn’t know. I am so proud of this guy (the Minaur) and the effort and how he makes playing for his country a priority. It’s something I’m very proud of. I think it was pretty tough for the whole team not knowing what was going on in the last 24 hours. Kyrgios turned down Australia’s invitation to play in the Davis Cup final against Canada earlier this year, which Australia lost. Asked how Kyrgios could improve his communication, Hewitt replied: Probably just respond. That’s the normal way to do it. It took a while (for him to respond). It’s more just communication. If it only worries Nick, that’s one thing. When it comes to the team and other people and their preparation to play the best they can on their way to the Australian Open, that’s probably the hardest part.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/tennis/tennis-news-australian-open-2023-nick-kyrgios-pulls-out-of-united-cup-lleyton-hewitt-angry-press-conference-alex-de-minaur/news-story/6cfee5392365bb3b8bfc8bd534a72557 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos