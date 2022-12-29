Ping pong robot Forpheus is a formidable enemy





The choice of technological advancement is not arbitrary and can be as deliberate as a well-placed game of ping pong. Ping pong robots have come a long way in the past eight years. This short video was posted on the Instagram handle gadgetmint with what seems to be a deeply existential question that we keep asking, “Can a human beat a machine?” Why do we have to beat machines? To be clear, this is not the table tennis robot that shoot balls to you, but a fully agile and interpretive interactive machine that is quite good at table tennis. The name of the machine is Forpheus, the fifth generation of its kind. In this 9:15 minute video, Daniel Ives from Daily table tennis takes on Forpheus. “Today I met my very first non-human table tennis player, Omron’s Forpheus, at the Messe Exhibition Center in Hannover, Germany. This machine is absolutely incredible and has built-in features such as artificial intelligence and the ability to learn from the opponent! was how well it handled my shots and spinny serves! I used an all round bat with Sriver rubbers so I was able to generate a lot of spin.” Benjamin Papst, regional marking manager for Omron worldwide, the creator of Forpheus, explains that adaptive learning is made possible by four cameras and duct tape. Okay, there’s no duct tape involved, but “it learns from your movements and can learn continuously, and can adjust and learn in the next shot to respond accordingly.” According to Omron Global web page, “FORPHEUS is state-of-the-art technology that embodies the world of “harmony”, where machines can bring out human potential. You can experience the future of humanity and machines that OMRON aspires to through a gathering. name FORPHEUS comes from – Future OMRON robot technology for exploring the possibility of harmonized automation with sinic theory.A coined term embodying OMRON’s robotic technologies, based on the unique future prediction theory, “SINIC theory”.It is also a combination of ‘For’ and ‘ORPHEUS (a bard in Greek mythology as a symbol of human creativity),’ represent OMRON’s attitude to bring out human creativity and potential. It looks pretty menacing, but that could be the impact of the terminator movies on my imagination. We’ve come a long way Pong.

