In an Alex Carey century, Australia are on the verge of winning the second Test against South Africa, but injuries have also turned attention to the New Year’s Test.

More specifically, the discussion revolved around who could call Australia up to replace Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc, with Josh Hazlewood’s potential return only complicating matters.

Hazlewood stated on Thursday that he would be fit to play after being ruled out of contention for the Boxing Day Test with an injury to the side.

I am at this stage, Hazlewood said SEN.

I have a few overs to bowl during this game in the nets, I had a good hit two days ago, he replied when asked if he would be playing at the SCG next week.

All signs are good and I feel ready and fit.

Whether Hazlewood is Starc’s replacement is another question, to which Speedy Wednesday didn’t necessarily have a definitive answer.

I guess I’ll be right, he laughed when asked if selectors had told him he was going to be picked.

I didn’t have a conversation with them, but before this game I had a good conversation with them for a few days and it ended up being my call-up for the game, so I feel in a good position.

But News Corp has reported that Western Australian pacer Lance Morris has a good chance of making his debut for Hazlewood.

There is clearly a role for him (Morris) if Mitchell Starc were to go down, coach Andrew McDonald said SEN on Wednesday morning.

He might look like he’ll have a chance in Sydney depending on the balance of that attack.

Of course, Hazlewood can also get a reprieve if Pat Cummins or Scott Boland get some rest.

Otherwise, it looks like Morris, otherwise known as the Wild Thing, could have a chance to shine and Kerry OKeeffe said he could definitely see the temptation to unleash the speed demon.

Thing is, this Sydney field has been dry, not much bounce for the faster guys, but its airspeed is the talk of the town, OKeeffe told me. Fox cricket.

The fact that he can go over 150 kilometers and we saw what Nortje did in this test, he was amazing with his airspeed. It’s a slow pitch, but he compromised people and that’s what Lance Morris can do. I’m very interested in what they do with the faster guys.

Starc is out, who is that direct replacement? Maybe they’ll find Lance Morris over Hazlewood.

However, that is just the beginning of the headaches faced by Australian selectors, who will also have to figure out who is the best replacement for Green.

Mitchell Swepson and Michael Neser are both possible options, while OKeeffe believes Todd Murphy and even all-rounder Aaron Hardie, who described Ricky Ponting as a smoker, will qualify.

You’d think Aaron Hardie, the impressive young Western Australian all-rounder, would come into the picture, OKeeffe said. Fox cricket.

It’s been rumored that they’re going to be playing a second spinner who can bat a bit, so looking at that scenario someone like Ashton Agar is an option with Carey moving up to bat six and Agar on seven. That’s inconsistent. It means Agar jumps over the top of Mitchell Swepson and the second best spinner in the country, who is also an off-spinner, in Todd Murphy.

Coach McDonald said so earlier this week, suggesting the SCG pitch could play an important role in determining which way Australia goes. While McDonald also qualified, it wouldn’t necessarily be the next best spinner to be chosen.

We always try to supplement the attack, he said.

There is also a second spin reel to make sure you have balance on the attack.

While OKeeffe said he is a fan of Swepson, he added that he doesn’t necessarily think he would be the right option if Australia opted for a second spinner for the SCG.

I just think precision isn’t its friend and the best spinners on slow-turners are the ones that are accurate, OKeeffe said.

He bowls wicket-taking balls, but it’s his lack of consistency that hurts him. Whether they will support him to take five wicket-taking balls in a span of 20 overs, they could. But that’s also why they’re looking for more batting, which is why they can look elsewhere.