Nico Iamaleava practices as Cade Klubnik at Orange

MIAMI Nico Iamaleava is not a prima donna. Joe Milton is not yet the 2023 starter. Tayven Jackson faces stiff competition. And Tennessee probably won’t be adding a quarterback from the transfer portal any time soon.

Now you are aware of the Vols quarterback situation.

Quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle provided context to a competition already underway as No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) prepares to play No. 7 Clemson (11-2) in the Orange Bowl on Friday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

A press conference Wednesday was reserved for Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. But with Alex Golesh recently named South Florida coach, Halzle was the replacement at the event.

Here are Halzle’s main conclusions about the quarterback situation that will make headlines all season long.

Nico Iamaleava plays role of Cade Klubnik in practice

Iamaleava, the first five-star quarterback to sign with Tennessee since 2002, plays the role of Clemson’s five-star quarterback in practice.

Iamaleava enrolled in Tennessee and competed in bowl practice, but is unable to play in the game. He leads the scout team as Cade Klubnik, the acclaimed freshman who will start for Clemson.

Iamaleava is the number 4 player in the class of 2023 according to him 247Sports Composite ratings. Klubnik was the number 4 player in the class of 2022.

Halzle said Iamaleava showed his talent with the scout team. But he also asked numerous questions during the match preparation.

He wants to learn. He wants to know why we do things, Halzle said. He is not eligible to play, but he asks questions about the game plan. Why are we doing this? What’s the security doing here? He has a curious mind, and that will really benefit him.

Nico Iamaleava is not a prima donna

Halzle said people may have a misconception about Iamaleava.

After all, he is a promising prospect with 152,000 followers on Instagram, a charismatic personality and reportedly a lucrative deal for his name, image and likeness.

I see how (a misconception) can be a thought by people that they think he might be bigger than the program, Halzle said. But that is not the case). Spend two minutes talking to him. It’s just a normal kid.

He makes TikTok videos with guys in the lobby. He’s just a normal young guy.

Tennessee has not made Iamaleava available for interviews. Expect this to happen in spring training.

Most five-star quarterbacks can’t start right away. Halzle said Iamaleava won’t stir up fans to see him in the lineup.

He has the right wiring for that, Halzle said. He doesn’t think differently about himself. And I think that will probably help a little bit because he won’t get a kick out of that (impatience).

In 2023 it will be an open competition

Milton will start the Orange Bowl after serving as backup to Hendon Hooker, who suffered a torn ACL. A college freshman, Jackson recently returned to practice with an upper body injury. And Iamaleava has joined the herd.

Halzle said all three were told they will be competing for the starting job this offseason. Their recruiting ratings will not be a factor.

Despite all the hype that comes with recruiting and who has the experience and this and that reason, our job in the eight or nine months leading up to[the season]is, Who will give Tennessee the best chance of winning on Saturday in the fall? Halzle said. Make a decision and go.

Joe Milton can earn a 2023 lead in Orange Bowl

Milton can take the early lead in next season’s quarterback league if he plays well in the Orange Bowl. Halzle said that’s clear enough, but he won’t point it out to Milton.

We have a quarterback league, Halzle said. But does (the bowl game) count? Absolutely, because what you do on the field matters.

Milton has made 63% of his passes this season for 720 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He would be the safe choice because he knows the offense better than Jackson and Iamaleava.

Halzle said that will be considered, but it won’t be the only factor.

There is (a risk in playing inexperienced quarterbacks), Halzle said. But that’s our job as coaches to try to mitigate that and see who gives you the best chance of winning a game on Saturday in the fall.

Vols may not add a transfer quarterback in the winter

Tennessee was almost out of quarterbacks this season due to injuries to Hooker and Jackson. So it makes sense to add another one through the transfer portal.

Halzle was asked if the 2023 league would only feature quarterbacks currently on the roster. He said, Yeah, we have a really good quarterback room.

That indicates that Tennessee may not get a transfer quarterback in the winter. Players can enter the portal until January 18. It will reopen in May after spring training.

Reach Adam Sparks at [email protected] and on Twitter @AdamSparks.