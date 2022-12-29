Buy back on Jonathan Huberdeau

Especially for Yahoo Sports

If you didn’t get what you wanted at Christmas, there’s still time to make it up in fantasy. This will be the last week of the regular season before the calendar flips to 2023 and approaches the halfway mark. Shame on you if you’ve already given up on the season, because there’s still plenty of time left.

The three-day break allowed some players to get some much-needed rest, but for other teams there was a slew of injury updates to digest. Among them was news of COVID cases for the Blue Jackets, which revealed the disease Elvis Merzikins had to deal with since December 13th was COVID and that Patrick Leine had entered COVID protocol. That turned out to be the case Torey Krug would be out for six weeks and that the Devils had placed two key veteran defensemen, Ryan Graves and John Marineson injured reserve.

Here are this week’s trading targets to take advantage of the new developments.

Trade for

Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, CGY (98% rostered)

Does he turn it around? Although his four-game streak was broken against the Oilers, it’s worth noting that Huberdeau scored 12 points in 14 games in December, after scoring 12 points in the first 19 games of the season. His performance remains disappointing, but his passing is much sharper and, surprisingly, he has developed good chemistry with Nazem Kadri and Milan Lucic, neither of which seem like natural passes due to their lack of goal-scoring prowess with the elite. (In Lucic’s case, it’s not a scoring ability at all.)

Yet according to moneypuck.comtheir line generated 52.8 xGoals% and 2.46 expected goals per 60 minutes, higher than when Huberdeau played with Tyler Toffoli and Elijah Lindholm (2.1), Andrew Mangiapane (1.9) or Michael Backlund and Blake Coleman (1.68). If this is a turning point in Huberdeau’s season, it’s a good time to buy in low.

Erik Gustafsson, D, WSH (40% rostered)

Congratulations if you had the quick trigger, as Gustafsson immediately paid dividends with two points in a 4-0 win against the Rangers, one of which came on the power play. Of John Carson Gustafsson was out indefinitely after taking a puck to the head and stepped in as the primary power play quarterback, playing 3:22 with the man advantage.

Dmitry Orlov still played the most minutes, but his more rounded game meant he would be used in all situations. That means Gustafsson will be the team’s specialist going forward, and every power play that comes with it Alex Ovechkin will undoubtedly score the goals. Gustafsson’s fantasy value has skyrocketed and will inevitably drop when Carlson returns, but who knows when that will be. Gustafsson is available in most leagues and worth trading for if Carlson misses in the coming months.

Justin Faulk, D, STL (86% Rostered)

In the same vein as Gustafsson, look for Faulk to get most of the power play time with Krug offside. Faulk led all Blues defensemen with 4:15 TOI on Tuesday’s power play against the Leafs, followed closely by Colton Parayko with 3:16. I wouldn’t worry if Parayko threatened Faulk’s role in the power play; the Blues lean a bit more on their top unit, and Faulk’s versatility and attacking play are much better than Parayko’s. Faulk has been surprisingly valuable in fantasy this season and his increased use of power play should give him a chance to accumulate more points, making him an ideal trading target in a fairly volatile position.

Jeremy Swayman, G, BOS (68% roster)

Linus Ulmark has been excellent all season, but Swayman’s strong play lately (2-0-1 with six goals allowed in his past three starts) has suddenly sparked talks of moving back to the previous timeshare. Having two good goalkeepers is great for the Bruins, but Ullmark and Swayman have an inverse relationship when it comes to fantasy value. Only one of them can start, and while Ullmark is still the starter at this point, don’t be surprised if Swayman starts getting more playing time. His early season struggles now appear to be behind him, and managers who have drafted Ullmark might consider grabbing both to recapture all the advantages of the Bruins as the best team in the league.

Stuart Skinner, G, EDM (66% roster)

After a stunning 46 saves performance in the Battle of Alberta, Skinner continues to solidify his role as the Oilers’ starter. He has started three games in a row and five of the last six times Jack Campbell continues to struggle. The Oilers are a very unbalanced team and Skinner will have his bad nights as a young goaltender, but with a winning record (11-9-1) and decent save percentage (.916), he should be valuable in most leagues, especially with the workload, he will move forward as Edmonton’s number 1.

Trade away

Taylor Hall, LW, BOS (69% rostered)

For most of his career, watching Hall try to live up to his potential was like driving a kid in the backseat on a long road trip. “Are we there yet?!” Aside from his lone MVP season with the Devils, Hall has never lived up to expectations, and despite scoring 27 points in 34 games this season, he has once again been passed on the depth chart by Jake DeBrusk. It is quite telling that the Bruins chose to use the versatile but offensively challenged Pavel Zacha in the top six David Krejci and To David Pastr‘s line, dropping Hall down to the third line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederick.

Though Hall’s production gets him going for another 60-point season, at 31 and already a streaky scorer, his current usage is really reaching its ceiling. He plays just 16:07 per game, seventh among the Bruins forwards, and almost never plays on the top PP unit. Sure, his shooting speed has increased, but so has the rest of the league, and he’s failed to shoot in two of his past four games. He’s just too boom-or-bust to be a reliable fantasy option and there are plenty of second-line attackers available.

Aaron Ekblad, D, FLA (81% rostered)

Ekblad’s advantage is certainly enticing, but that was when the Panthers offense buzzed. He’s expected to return soon after being injured on December 23 against the Isles, saving a player with an already frightening injury history from further scaring, but what’s the upside?

The Panthers have struggled all season and there doesn’t seem to be a quick turnaround in sight. They’ve lost three in a row and six of their last eight, recently alternating wins and losses against the Devils and Kraken. When healthy, Ekblad is a shot-generating machine, but with most Florida forwards except Matthew Tkachuk wrestling and a power play that ranks 19, those shots are like empty calories because they don’t lead to goals. With a minus-14 rating in 24 games and already fewer blocks and hits than most defenders, Ekblad’s offense wasn’t good enough to remedy those shortcomings. However, Ekblad still has a lot of name recognition, so he should be able to get another quality player.

Vitek Vanecek, G, NJD (78% roster)

Mackenzie Blackwood is finally back and it certainly complicates things. Unless you like the headache of keeping track of and managing an unpredictable goalkeeper rotation, drafting Vanecek in the future may not be such a good idea. Vanecek was the presumptive number 1, but over the course of three games we saw Vanecek get pulled for Blackwood, Blackwood started and won against the Panthers, then Blackwood got pulled for Vanecek.

Bear in mind that Graves and Marino, two of the Devils’ most stable defenders, will miss time, as well as their current spiral of seven losses in their past eight games, and it’s starting to look like hell. The Devils are likely to make the playoffs, but it will be very difficult to match their early season pace. It may be time to trade Vanecek for a more stable goalkeeping situation Cam Talbot, could be? because it certainly feels like Vanecek’s fantasy value had already peaked this season.