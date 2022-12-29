ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 nominees announced

Batters from three different continents have been nominated for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award. Here we take a look at their exploits.

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022

Suryakumar Yadav – India

1164 runs in 31 matches

The year that was

Suryakumar Yadav had a sensational 2022 in the game’s shortest form, becoming just the second batter to score over 1000 runs in a year in form. He ended the year as the top run-getter, scoring 1164 runs with a ridiculous strike rate of 187.43.

His tally of 68 sixes in the calendar year in T20Is is by a considerable distance the highest anyone has recorded in the format in a year. Yadav’s incredible consistency in format is reflected in his mid-40s average. With two hundred nine and a half centuries in the year, Yadav was the standout T20I men’s batsman.

T20 World Cup



The best of Suryakumar Yadav so far | T20WC 2022 Highlights of Indian star Suryakumar Yadav so far at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, Yadav recorded three fifties in six innings, averaging close to 60 in the tournament, while having a strike rate of 189.68.

He continued his great year after the tournament as well, recording his second hundred in T20Is in the year in the New Zealand bilateral series. The year also saw Yadav become the top ranked MF Tires ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, with a career-high 890 rating points.

Memorable performance

What has been an excellent year for Yadav in T20Is saw quite a few standout performances. However, his first T20I hundred, a stunning 117 from 55 balls against England at Nottingham, stood out.

Dynamic Suryakumar hits 25-ball half century | Highlights | T20WC 2022

From 31/3 in a chase of 216, Yadav lifted India with his outrageous blows, giving the visitors a chance to chase down the goal. His dismissal sealed India’s hopes, but he put the team within reach of what would have been an incredible win.

Sikandar Raza – Zimbabwe

735 runs and 25 wickets in 24 matches

The year that was

Sikandar Raza had a great year with the bat and also contributed significantly with the ball in T20Is. A remarkable performance in the T20 World Cup in Australia capped off a memorable year for the all-rounder from Zimbabwe.

T20 World Cup



SIX! Sikandar Raza clears a short ball for Zimbabwe | T20WC 2022

With 735 runs in the year at a strike rate over 150, Raza scored over 250 runs off the second best Zimbabwean batsman in T20Is. He also led the wickets chart for them, taking 25 wickets at an excellent economic rate of 6.13.

Memorable performance

While Raza’s year with the bat was truly remarkable, his standout performance came in a game where he made little contribution with the bat. He was instrumental in Zimbabwe’s victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, taking 3/25 with the ball before inflicting the final ball to give Zimbabwe the one-run victory.

POTM Highlights



Sikandar Raza shines in Zimbabwe's historic victory | POTM Highlights | T20WC 2022 Sikandar Raza's all round brilliance helped Zimbabwe beat Scotland to book a place in the Super 12 stage of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Sam Curran – England

67 runs and 25 wickets in 19 matches

The year that was

The player of the tournament at the 2022 T20 World Cup, Sam Curran’s bowling shares in T20s increased over the year with his death bowling in particular earning critical acclaim.

With England missing out on key fast bowlers at the tournament, Curran stepped up admirably to finish the World Cup with 13 wickets to his name, second only to Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga.

His best of 5/10 against Afghanistan in the tournament marked the first time an England bowler won a five-wicket haul in men’s T20Is. The swift left arm made up for missing the 2021 edition of the tournament through injury with his impressive display in Australia with the ball.

Curran’s exploits, including a three-wicket haul in the final, proved to be crucial to England’s second T20 World Cup title win.

Memorable performance

Curran’s remarkable T20 World Cup was the highlight of his year in this format, and his best performance came in the final against Pakistan in Melbourne, conceding just 12 runs in his four overs while taking three wickets.

T20 World Cup



Sam Curran is named Player of the Final after going three-out | Highlights | T20WC 2022 Sam Curran is named Player of the Final after his 3/12 helped England secure the T20 World Cup title.

His victims included Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood and Mohammad Nawaz as Pakistan put up just 137 runs, a total which England overcame with an over to spare.

Mohammad Rizwan – Pakistan

996 runs, nine catches and three stumpings in 25 games

The year that was

The wicket-keeper’s batsman amassed 996 runs in the year, continuing his record year in T20Is in 2021. Only Suryakumar Yadav made more runs in the year in men’s T20Is.

Rizwan hit 10 half-centuries in the year in T20Is and finished with 175 runs in the T20 World Cup, the most by a Pakistani batsman. Averaging 45.27 in T20Is in 2022, Rizwan cemented his reputation as a high-quality anchor at the top of Pakistan’s batting line-up.

Video

T20 World Cup



03:30

Half a century of Rizwan propels Pakistan to T20 World Cup final | Highlights | T20WC 2022 Mohammad Rizwan took Pakistan to the final with a brilliant 43-ball 57 against New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final.

The year also saw Rizwan briefly claim the top spot in the MRF Tires ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings for hitters. He ends the year at number 2 with 836 rating points.

Memorable performance

Rizwan’s best came in the home series against England ahead of the T20 World Cup, when he made an unbeaten 88 off just 51 balls as Pakistan hit a target of over 200 without losing a wicket.