Tennis star Novak Djokovic is concerned about how he will be received by fans ahead of the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is back in Australia after being sensationally evicted a year ago – and the controversial star admits he’s worried about the kind of reception he’ll get from the crowd at the Australian Open.

The 35-year-old Serb landed in Adelaide earlier this week, where he will open his Australian campaign at the Adelaide International.

A year ago, The Joker was deported for entering Australia without being vaccinated, and was subsequently banned for three years.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner has now been granted a visa by the Australian government, but has told Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley that he fears he will receive a negative reaction from the public while playing.

“We talked about (a possible negative reaction from the public) and he, like any athlete, would be concerned about that,” Tiley said. News Corp.

“But the fact is that he is just doing his best as a player. There is a lot of respect for him as a player, as an athlete and for what he has achieved in the game and continues to achieve.

“And I think the Australian public and community appreciates that.”

Public reaction to the polarizing star was mixed in Australia last January – and the question mark still looms over whether locals will welcome him back.

Tiley believes the nine-time Australian Open champion will be treated very well if he performs Down Under.

“With Novak, I have a lot of faith in the Australian community, the sporting community, they appreciate watching a nine-time champion, a great player,” said Tiley.

“He comes out of 2022 with the best finish of the season of any male player and he will be hard to beat.

“I rely on that confidence and, you know, whatever happens, happens, but I think there will be a great appreciation when he comes back and plays the kind of tennis that he plays.”

Djokovic told reporters in Dubai last week that he is thrilled to be making the trip to Australia.

“Over the years I’ve been lucky enough to start very strong in Australia and I love playing there,” said Djokovic.

“Obviously after what happened earlier this year, hopefully I can get a decent reception there and hopefully that can help me play good tennis.”

Unfortunately, the Serbian trump will not appear at the United Cup this year, as he was still suspended by the Australian government at the time of registration for the tournament.

Instead, he will compete in the Adelaide International as part of his Open preparation.

The Australian Open takes place from January 16 to 29 in Melbourne.