Sports
5 reasons why the Flyers should sign JJ Watt
If you love football, you’ve probably heard Tuesday’s news. Cardinals of Arizona defensive end and Houston Texans legend JJ Watt hangs up the cleats at the end of the season.
The five-time Pro Bowler has logged 111.5 sacks in his career and he has a chance to add that number in his two remaining games. Unfortunately, he won’t get a chance to compete for a Super Bowl, as the Cardinals have already been eliminated from playoff contention.
At this point, you may be wondering what JJ Watt has to do with hockey. Well, it turns out he played hockey, and he seems to be pretty good at it.
Pretty impressive moves. In fact, those moves are so impressive that maybe it’s time for Chuck Fletcher, the trusted and renowned general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers, to pick up the phone and make some calls.
JJ Watt, one of the most dominant football players to ever walk the Earth, must be a Flyer.
Here are five reasons why.
1. He is a big, powerful man
Smarts and skills only go so far for this Flyers club. Size matters in Philadelphia, and Watt is a huge human with a lot of toughness and grit, two qualities the Flyers are looking for everyone involved in the organization.
Watt is listed at 6-foot-5 and 288 pounds. Think of the carnage Watt would inflict on star players from other teams. It would be a massacre. He would earn the Wells Fargo Great Check of the Game every night.
Watt on a combination with Rasmus Ristolainen? There would be no survivors.
utilities Which would be hard to play against.
2. He is a leader
Everyone knows that Watt is an incredible athlete, but did you know that he is also known for his excellent character? It’s true!
In 2017, Watt received the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for his commitment to philanthropy and community impact, as well as his excellence on the field. He was the heart and soul of the Texans for a decade and he remained the undisputed top dog in Arizona when he joined the Cardinals in 2021.
Next Flyers captain? It’s actually written in the stars.
3. He’s from Wisconsin, near Minnesota, which Chuck Fletcher seems to like very much
Noah Cates. Justin Brown. Nick Seeler. Kieffer bellows. What do these people all have in common?
They are all from Minnesota!
The Flyers general manager loves to bring in people from Minnesota or people who are working for the Minnesota Wildlife in one go. Which makes sense since he was the general manager of the Wild (before they fired him).
Seeler, Nic Deslauriers, Louie Belpedio and former Flyers legend Gerry Mayhew all played for the Wild. Bobby Brink, one of Flyers’ top prospects, is also from the land of 10,000 lakes.
Yes, Watt may not be from Minnesota, but he is from Wisconsin. And Wisconsin is essentially just Eastern Minnesota. It’s perfect.
4. He has a page on Elite Prospects
That’s right. Like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and some of the other elite hockey players in the world, JJ Watt indeed has a Elite Prospects Profile.
That can not be a coincidence.
Admittedly, if you look at his Elite Prospects page, he has recorded exactly zero stats from his stint with the Wisconsin AAA 14U team during the 2001-2002 season. But that seems out. He definitely averaged at least two points per game, and there’s no reason to believe he couldn’t do the same in the NHL now at age 33.
5. He’s handsome
It’s been a long time since the Flyers had an actual sexual deviant on the team, and JJ Watt was sure to make up for lost ground.
Unlike Henrik Lundqvist, JJ Watt is actually very handsome and attractive.
Look at that smile! And those teeth! Add to that the fact that he can probably bench press a dump truck and it’s hard to imagine he wouldn’t become an instant heartthrob in Philadelphia.
The Flyers probably won’t, but this guy immediately deserves an NHL contract. And there’s no better place for him to play than the City of Brotherly Love.
