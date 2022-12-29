Gophers went to College Park to face No. 16/17 Maryland





MINNEAPOLIS -The University of Minnesota (8-5, 1-1 B1G) heads to College Park, Md., to take on No. 16/17 Maryland (10-3, 1-1 B1G) on Friday, December 30. game is scheduled for a 1pm tip and can be seen on B1G+ and can be heard on the iHeartRadio app or on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call. -The University of Minnesota (8-5, 1-1 B1G) heads to College Park, Md., to take on No. 16/17 Maryland (10-3, 1-1 B1G) on Friday, December 30. game is scheduled for a 1pm tip and can be seen on B1G+ and can be heard on the iHeartRadio app or on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call. ABOUT THE MARYLAND GAME Minnesota’s matchup with Maryland on Friday will be the only matchup between the two teams this season. Last season, the Gophers faced the Terps once, in Minneapolis, and lost 87-73. Minnesota has not won in six attempts at College Park. The only Gophers to have played Maryland are Katie Borowicz (2 games in 2020-21) and Alanna ‘Rose’ Micheaux (1 game in 2021-22).

(2 games in 2020-21) and Alanna ‘Rose’ Micheaux (1 game in 2021-22). Minnesota is 1-12 all-time against Maryland, the only win coming on February 18, 2018, at home.

Maryland head coach Brenda Frese coached one season (2001-2002) at Minnesota where she coached Minnesota’s current head coach Lindsay Wallen . During that season, the Gophers reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament and Whalen averaged career highs of points (22.2), steals (2.7), rebounds (5.5), and field goal percentage (56.1).

. During that season, the Gophers reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament and Whalen averaged career highs of points (22.2), steals (2.7), rebounds (5.5), and field goal percentage (56.1). The Terps are winners of their last three games, with their last loss coming December 4 against Nebraska at home. Since then, Maryland has knocked out Purdue on the road, No. 6 UConn at home and Purdue-Fort Wayne on the road.

Maryland was selected to finish fourth in both the Coaches and Media Big Ten Preseason Poll.

Senior Diamond Miller was Terps’ only preseason All-Big Ten member, the second straight season she was honored prior to the start of the season in her career. Miller averaged 18.3 points per game and 6.9 rebounds this season, while also blocking nearly 2.0 blocks per game.

Maryland also returned to the 2022 Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year in Shyanne Sellers, who has stepped up to average 14.2 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and averaging 2.0 assists per game and almost 2.0 steals per game. GOPHER NOTABLES Last time they were out, the Maroon and Gold won Eastern Illinois in a low-scoring affair, 59-48. The Gophers finished their non-conference season with a 7-4 record and came from behind against the Panthers to secure the home win. Alanna ‘Rose’ Micheaux (14) and Mallory Heyer (10) scored in double digits and Amaya battle scored eight of her nine points in the fourth quarter to help Minnesota overcome an 8-point deficit in the second half and claim the win.

(10) scored in double digits and scored eight of her nine points in the fourth quarter to help Minnesota overcome an 8-point deficit in the second half and claim the win. Minnesota played three games in six days prior to the team’s eight days between the final game and Friday’s matchup with Maryland. In those three games, the Gophers were locked in from outside the arc, shooting nearly 38 percent compared to the season’s 33.2 percent. Going 3-0 in those six days, the Gophers offense was efficient, shooting 43.8 percent (88-of-201) from the floor in those games, compared to the team’s 41.8 percent on the season. The Gophers’ current three-game winning streak is the longest tied since the 2019–20 season, when the team won 11 straight games.

Mallory Heyer has continued to improve throughout the early part of the season, culminating in her last six games where Chaska native Minn. of -25 (44.0 percent) from outside the arc. Heyer also provided the ball during her rookie season, despite being second on the team in minutes played at 31.7 per game, and only averaging 0.9 turnovers. Heyer’s positive impact is felt most when the freshman is aggressive with the Gophers record at a perfect 6-0 when she attempts 10 or more shots.

has continued to improve throughout the early part of the season, culminating in her last six games where Chaska native Minn. of -25 (44.0 percent) from outside the arc. Heyer also provided the ball during her rookie season, despite being second on the team in minutes played at 31.7 per game, and only averaging 0.9 turnovers. Heyer’s positive impact is felt most when the freshman is aggressive with the Gophers record at a perfect 6-0 when she attempts 10 or more shots. As of December 27, Minnesota’s newest starting lineup is from Mary Brown , Amaya battle , Mallory Heyer , Katie Borowicz and Alanna ‘Rose’ Micheaux, is an average age of 19 years and 4 months and 23 days. The group consists of three true freshmen, a red shirt freshman and a sophomore with the first three games of the group against Power 5 opponents. Minnesota is the only Big Ten team to start four freshmen in a game this season (Wisconsin is the only other team to start three). The only other team to start four freshmen in the country is the Navy.

, , , and Alanna ‘Rose’ Micheaux, is an average age of 19 years and 4 months and 23 days. The group consists of three true freshmen, a red shirt freshman and a sophomore with the first three games of the group against Power 5 opponents. Minnesota is the only Big Ten team to start four freshmen in a game this season (Wisconsin is the only other team to start three). The only other team to start four freshmen in the country is the Navy. Freshman security guard Amaya battle continues to show with her game why she is one of the most versatile young guards in the country. Battle is 16th overall in the Big Ten in rebounding per game (6.2) and is the No. 2 freshman in the conference in rebounding (behind only teammate Mallory Heyer ). She is seventh in assists per game in the Big Ten, and is the No. 1 freshman, and is 16th overall in blocks per game (0.8), which is fourth among all freshmen with an average of 9.9 points per game .

continues to show with her game why she is one of the most versatile young guards in the country. Battle is 16th overall in the Big Ten in rebounding per game (6.2) and is the No. 2 freshman in the conference in rebounding (behind only teammate ). She is seventh in assists per game in the Big Ten, and is the No. 1 freshman, and is 16th overall in blocks per game (0.8), which is fourth among all freshmen with an average of 9.9 points per game . Through 13 games this season, Minnesota continues to prove itself as a quality team on the boards averaging 43.5 per game as a team ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten conference and No. 26 in the nation. The team was among the best on the offensive glass at 13.8 per game, No. 2 in the Big Ten. Minnesota’s perimeter defense has also been solid, ranking #3 in the Big Ten at 28.3 percent.

Minnesota head coach Lindsay Wallen announced on November 16 the addition of five student-athletes, who have signed National Letters of Intent or an Acceptance of Admission to participate in the Minnesota Women’s Basketball program for the 2023-24 season. NLIs signing with the Golden Gophers include Kennedy Klick, MyKynnlie Dalan, Ajok Madol and Dominika Paurová, while Brynn Senden has signed an Acceptance of Admission. BY THE FIGURES

4 –Minnesota is looking for its first four-game winning streak since the 2019-2020 season.

2009-Minnesota is looking for its first road win since March 22, 2009 (at Notre Dame, 79-71).

4 –The Gophers shot 46.5 percent (99-of-213) off the floor in the fourth quarter this season.

7 – Mallory Heyer has made at least one three in seven consecutive games.

64 –This season, Minnesota gets nearly 64 percent (63.5) of its score from freshmen or freshmen. The University of Minnesota will ring in the new year on January 5 with a top five team in the state of Ohio. For more information on the Gophers, visit GopherSports.com. Stay tuned for University of Minnesota women’s basketball on Twitter and Instagram (@GopherWBB) and on Facebook so you don’t miss any content during the 2022-2023 season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2022/12/29/womens-basketball-gophers-headed-to-college-park-to-take-on-no-16-17-maryland.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos