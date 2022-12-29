Mohammad Amir making comeback in Pakistan cricket team? Pacer’s big claim





Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir may be playing for Pakistan again, hinting the country another star fast bowler, Wahab Riaz. It is worth noting that left arm pacer Amir had retired from his international career in 2020 in protest of the “shabby” treatment he was said to have received from the then management of the Pakistan cricket team. At the time, Amir had said he “didn’t want to play international cricket anymore”. He had also claimed that the team management at the time had “mentally tortured” him. After two years of Amir’s retirement, Wahab has said the pacemaker may be back in the Pakistan squad. “Maybe we will see Mohammad Amir come back to play for Pakistan again,” said Wahab as said by Cricket Pakistan in an interview with Samaa News. “We have Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, but the other three spots are still available. Bowlers like Hasan (Ali), (Shahnawaz) Dahani, Naseem (Shah), (Muhammad) Wasim are fighting for it. Amir might come back too.” he added. It is worth noting that Ramiz Raja was removed as Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board last week. A 14-member committee, headed by Najam Sethi, has been appointed to manage the game’s affairs for the next four months. The Pakistani government removed Raja via notice last week after England’s 3-0 whitewash of the national team in the Test series. The notice, issued by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, must be approved by the federal cabinet, which is just a formality. Since Ramiz Raja was relieved from the position of PCB chairman, various stakeholders of the game in the country have spoken out against him. Veteran Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz has also criticized the PCB management led by Ramiz, who is also an ex-skipper of the Pakistan cricket team. Riaz said the former management never complied with the players’ demands. Featured video of the day Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali spotted at Akina Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/mohammad-amir-making-a-comeback-to-pakistan-cricket-team-pacers-big-claim-3647851

