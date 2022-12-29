WMU hockey captain makes history in GLI championship win over Ferris State

GRAND RAPIDS, MI Entering Wednesday’s Great Lakes Invitational championship game, Jason Polin led college hockey with 16 goals, and after another strong performance, the Western Michigan captain tightened his grip on the national standings.

A night after scoring three goals in WMU’s 8-1 victory over Michigan Tech, Polin collected another hat trick to lead the Broncos to an 8-2 victory over Ferris State to clinch their fourth Great Lakes Invitational championship in six appearances. marked.

The Holt, Michigan native became the first player in the GLI’s 56-year history to score six goals in a single tournament, eclipsing the previous record of five set by six different players, most recently Rensselaer Polytechnic Institutes Mark Jooris of 1985.

Growing up in Holt, I knew the GLI all my life, Polin said. Every year we went to the Joe Louis (Arena) to watch it, so to be able to play in it and produce like I did, a lot of credit to my teammates, they put me perfectly, but it’s an honor.

Poli’s two-day performance earned him MVP honors, and he was joined by goaltender Cameron Rowe, defenseman Aidan Fulp, and forward Ryan McAllister on the all-tournament team.

With 19 goals on the season, Polin is now four ahead of Nebraska Omah’s Jack Randl and Denver’s Jackson, Michigan native Carter Mazur on the college hockey scoreboard.

It’s funny when you do everything right, consistently how you get rewarded, said WMU assistant coach Jason Herter. Every time we do videos we have a clip in our videos called tracking which means it’s the backchecking and how you get back to your own zone and 99 percent of the time it’s (Polin) on the video that’s does good. So if he gets the success that he is, he’s earned it, and that’s over time from his freshman year to now.

Now in his fourth season with the Broncos, Polin sees his point production increase every year, and the biggest difference in 2022-23 is his sense of maturity and composure with the puck, Herter said.

He’s always put himself in the positions, and I think right now, as you mature, you learn how to score the puck, and the game slows down in your head where you have a little more patience, said Herter about Polin. I talked to Pat (Ferschweiler) about his freshman year and his move, and he was always in those spots, but hurry up, you don’t understand you have more time than you think, and I think he’s matured enough to give him the opportunity to do so.

WMU began scoring midway through the first period, as Hugh Larkin chased a puck into the corner and then made a quick centering pass to Chad Hillebrand, who pinned it past Ferris State goaltender Logan Stein for his first goal of the season.

However, Ferris State answered less than two minutes later, after a WMU wrap near its own blue line led to Kaleb Ergang walking in all alone and firing a shot over Rowe’s glove to tie the score at 1 with 9:04 left in the opening period.

After defeating Ferris State, 6-4, on October 8, it looked like the rematch was going to be another tightly contested affair, so when Polin scored his first of the night with a beautiful cross-ice pass from Ryan McAllister with 1 :24 left before the first break, that was a momentum-changing moment for the Broncos.

That was huge, especially for how we played, Herter said. Our keeper kept us in, and if you look at last night’s game, it was similar to last night’s. We had a lead on Tech, but Tech had more Class A scoring opportunities than us in the first period, and that changes the momentum of the game.

Obviously, we get a few more, and the one thing about this team is if we get two before the other team commits, we normally get three, which is a huge boost mentally.

The Broncos scored six in the second period of Tuesday’s semifinal against Michigan Tech, and they produced another goal storm against Ferris State, scoring four in the second stanza to take a commanding 6-2 lead into the locker room. take.

Polin sparked a surge in power play by clearing a Jamie Rome slapshot rebound three minutes into the second period, and he completed his fifth hat-trick of the season with 9:09 left in the period on another good pass from McAllister, who finished the game with three assists and increased his NCAA-leading total to 28.

It took WMU just 27 seconds to make it a 5-1 game, as Luke Grainger buried a one-timer by Hillebrand and Cole Gallant, prompting Ferris State head coach Bob Daniels to bring Stein over for backup goaltender Noah Giesbrecht, which the Bulldogs beat Michigan State 4-2 in the semifinals.

Giesbrecht didn’t fare much better, however, as the Broncos scored their sixth just over a minute after the goalkeeper substitution on a wrist shot by Aidan Fulp from the blue line that snaked through traffic and into the rope with 7:35 left in the second.

The Bulldogs got some life with 5:36 left in the second, as Mitch Deelstra carried the puck into the zone in a two-for-one and buried a wrist shot over Rowe’s glove to make it a 6-2 game.

Just in case Ferris State had any hope of a comeback for the final 20 minutes, WMU delivered the knockout punch with a Max Sasson power play goal from the lock to put the Broncos ahead 7-2 with 11:35 left.

Thirty-seven seconds later, Hillebrand scored his second goal of the game finding space near the crease and a one-off nice cross-ice pass from Gallant to top the game’s score.

Hillebrand plus each member of the Polin-Sasson-McAllister line finished with three points each for the Broncos, while Gallant, Rome and defenseman Carter Berger each added two assists.

McAllister now leads college hockey with 38 points, while Polin is second with 30 and Sasson third with 28.

Known within the team as the Assassin Line, the Broncos top unit is hard to stop because of its passing ability, said Daniels, now in his 31st season atop the Ferris States program.

All three are very good players and seem to have good chemistry about them, Daniels said. They split the puck quite well among the three. It’s a line there, I think Polins is clearly the finisher. I mean, they can all finish, but he’s an elite finisher, and I think the other two guys played really well with him, and it’s going to be a very powerful line, but the fact that they split the puck so well between the three of them makes it very difficult, and they are a line that can score on a rush or grind it in the zone, so it makes it very difficult to contain them.

Rowe finished with 28 saves, while Stein stopped 15 of 20 shots and Giesbrecht made 20 of 23 for Ferris State.

Daniels said it was a tough decision to let Stein get over Giesbrecht after the Michigan State win and added that he will likely make tougher decisions in the future regarding his goalkeeping situation.

They’ve both played really, really well all year, he said. Some nights one played better than the other, but for the most part, Logans played extremely well, and so did Noah, so it’s not something I think will change over time.

I mean, we obviously got to the point where if someone got a really hot hand, they were going to roll with it. I know during this part of the season, because they’re both playing well and have played well, I wanted to keep rotating, but I think we need to get to the point now with 14 conference games, we need to look at who has the hot hand, and go well with that goaltender.

Despite his shortcomings in the championship round, Ferris State picked up its first win at the GLI, improving to 1-5 in three tournament appearances, so making it to the night game on Wednesday was a big deal for the Bulldogs.

That’s a big deal, Daniels said. I was glad we got this far. It wasn’t like we had a wealth of background there, but of course it was good to get to the Championship a little bit better to win it, but it was good.

It was good for our team to get into a game like this. I think we need to grow out of this, and we haven’t been in a position in a while where we’ve played for a championship, so it’s good for us to be in that position, get a taste of it, take some lessons from it pull out and move forward. .

The GLI began at Olympia Stadium in Detroit and continued at Joe Louis Arena and Little Caesars Arena. The GLI made its West Michigan debut this year, and Daniels said he was a fan of the Van Andel Arena atmosphere, which included a two-day total crowd of 14,765.

I loved it, and I’d like to congratulate Tech on hosting and Michigan State, Daniels said. I thought this was a great location. It had a championship-like atmosphere.

For whatever reason, it really didn’t work at LCA, but I thought it worked really well here, and I see this growing. I really can, and of course, since our program is 50 minutes later, we’d love to be a part of it again to continue. We would love to come back next year if we can.

In the consolation game, Michigan Tech beat Michigan State 3-2 in overtime.

Both Ferris State (9-9-2) and WMU (12-9-1) play next on January 13, when the Bulldogs visit Lake Superior State and the Broncos travel to North Dakota.

WMU Head Coach Pat Ferschweiler will be back with the team by then following his stint on Team USA’s staff at the World Junior Championships.

I think it’s very important for conferences (games), Herter said. We have a little break now, we have a lot of work to do.

