Lagos Lawn Tennis Club holds annual Christmas Carol





The Lagos Lawn Tennis Club (LLTC) has held its annual Christmas Carol tagged Carols of the Nine Lessons. The Carol service took place at the Lord Rumens Center Court, LLTC, TBS, Lagos Island. Some pupils and students from the Charlie Marie Group of Schools, Labori Oloja, Ogun State were also on hand to perform a special Christmas carol and a stage performance of a song of hope, a Christian hymn. Speaking at the event, the club's president, Kolade Olutekunbi, said the gathering is important because both Christians and Muslims celebrate Christ together to prayerfully ring in the new year for everyone and the club leadership. He congratulated the chairman of the carol committee and the club's publicity secretary, Adekunbi Akin-Taylor, for organizing the carol. Admonishment The officiating priest, Segun Ladeinde of the Diocese of Lagos Anglican Communion, gave the admonition from the scriptures. He said that Christmas Carol is a symbol of God's love while adding that true love is required for a better nation. He told Christians to come, taste and see that the Lord is good, noting that there is nothing else besides God. It's a tradition. In her comments, Ms. Akin-Taylor said the Christmas carol has been a tradition of the club for many years. She reiterated that the carol brings different religions together and unites them as one. Speaking about the appeal of the club, she said that the club is not only a social group but also a sports and leisure club. While specifically a tennis club, there are other sections such as squash, snooker/billiards, table tennis, darts and other games, she added. Ms. Akin-Taylor also noted that club members are carefully selected and vetted before being admitted. And as a member of the club, you must abide by the club's code of conduct and act with integrity and love, as the club's slogan is One Club, One Love. READ ALSO: Buhari's Christmas Message: I am committed to improving fitness She revealed that the LLTC was founded in 1895 and is Nigeria's premier and oldest club in Sub-Saharan Africa. The club's secretary, Mr. Akeem Apatira, said that he does not care that he is a Muslim and that he participates in the Carol every year without any discrimination. He stressed that during the Muslim celebrations, the club members also gather to celebrate the occasion.

